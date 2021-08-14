Turkeys Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader to discuss situation in Afghanistan – ThePrint

Connect with us

A file photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. | Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg
A file photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. | Photo credit: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he could receive the leader of the Taliban militant group to discuss the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Erdogan, speaking in an interview with CNNTurk TV, said he discussed with Qatar’s leaders on Wednesday how to stop the Taliban’s advance and how the two countries can take a step towards the peace.

The situation in which the Afghan people find themselves is very difficult, they are going through difficult times with the Taliban, Erdogan said. Our relevant institutions are working on it, including talks with the Taliban, and I could also receive the leader of the Taliban, he said without giving further details.

Erdogan suggested he might receive someone from the Taliban leadership in Turkey, but it was not clear who he was referring to and when such a meeting might take place.

Taliban fighters have taken control of a number of provincial capitals in recent days as the United States completes its plan to withdraw remaining troops by the end of the month, ahead of the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. against the United States.

Advance of the Taliban makes Turkey’s willingness to take the lead in securing Kabul more risky Hamid Karzai International as it struggles to seal its eastern border with Iran against an increase in the number of refugees fleeing Afghanistan . –Bloomberg

