Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | Historical echo to Narendra Modis’ announcement





When Dr Rajendra Prasad refused to question the loyalty of elected officials.



Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ intention to announce August 14 as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition to Eliminate Discord is echoed 74 years ago, in a page of the Constituent Assembly debates. The incident recorded in the annals of the Assembly dates back to July 14, 1947. It was then a little over a month after Lord Mountbatten announced the partition of British India into the two independent dominions of India and Pakistan in June 1947. The partition was a certainty, but Haji Abdul Sathar Haji Ishaq Sait, an elected member of the Madras presidency, who was president of the Muslim League of Malabar, was present in the constitutional hall to participate in the debates of the Constituent Assembly as Jawaharlal Nehru described it as a great adventure to give shape, in printed and written words, to a dream and aspiration of the Nations. Dr Rajendra Prasad, in the chair, asked members to present their credentials and sign the register of assemblies. The secretary then called Mr. Saits name. One of the members, Deshbandhu Gupta, intervened at this time. He asked if it wouldn’t be fair to the House for Mr. Sait to reveal first if he still subscribed to the two-nation theory. I consider that as a sovereign body, and given the partition that has been decided, we must review the whole issue and provide that a member who does not subscribe to the resolution of objectives that has been adopted can not sign the register, Gupta told the president. The goals resolution was the Constituent Assembly’s resolution to craft a Constitution for a sovereign, independent Indian Republic. Mr Nehru had presented the resolution on the goals as an indication to ourselves, to those who look to this House, to those millions of people in this country watching us, as well as the world at large, as to what we can do, what we are trying to achieve, where we are going. After hearing Mr Gupta, Dr Prasad said he raised an interesting point, but said it was not worth going any further. Dr Prasad said Mr Sait, an elected member of the Constituent Assembly, clearly had the right to sit in the House as long as he did not resign. Anyone elected has the right to sit in this House as long as they do not resign. Therefore, I don’t think I can prevent a duly elected member from signing the register, said Dr Prasad, who became India’s first president. The report of the day showed that Mr. Sait was the first to be called in to sign the register. Four days after this exchange in Constitution Hall, Royal Assent was given on July 18 to the Indian Independence Act of the British Parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/historical-echo-to-pm-narendra-modis-announcement/article35914219.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos