Side by side and hand in hand, usher in a new era for Sino-Iranian friendship

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran (August 15, 2021)

Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran. 50 years ago, representatives of the two countries signed the Communiqué on Establishing Diplomatic Relations in Islamabad, which opened a new page for China-Iran friendship.

As the ancient Chinese saying goes, even mountains and oceans cannot drive away those with common aspirations. Although China and Iran are separated by countless mountains and rivers, the two ancient civilizations were closely linked by the ancient Silk Road, and the two peoples forged a deep friendship through exchanges along the Silk Road.

2000 years ago, the historical Chinese masterpiece Shiji (Records of the Grand Historian) was already recording the Parthian empire. In the 1st century BC, the Han Dynasty envoy named Gan Ying traveled to the Parthian Empire and opened a route between China and the Roman Empire, later known as the Ancient Route of the silk. The Parthian king also sent an envoy back to show his goodwill. Since then, friendly exchanges between the two countries have continued. During the Tang and Song dynasties after the 7th century, many Iranians traveled to China along the land or sea silk routes to seek knowledge, practice medicine, or seek business opportunities. Their footprints could be found in Xian, Guangzhou, Quanzhou and other major cities in many parts of China. In the 13th century, the famous Iranian poet Saadi wrote his unforgettable trip to Kashgar, Xinjiang in China. In the 15th century, Zheng He of the Ming Dynasty commanded a huge fleet to continue his seven maritime expeditions, during which he reached Hormuz three times in southern Iran. The thousand-year-old friendly exchanges between the two countries have greatly contributed to the development of world civilization. Valuable goods like silk, porcelain, tea and the technologies of papermaking, metallurgy, printing, gunpowder making, etc. from China arrived in Iran along the Silk Road, then spread to Europe and elsewhere. Pomegranate, grape, olive, spinach and other plants, as well as glass, gold and silver utensils and musical instruments were brought to China from Iran and Europe, which had a huge impact centuries later.

On August 16, 1971, China and Iran formally established diplomatic relations. Once again the two ancient civilizations came together and have since left solid traces of development side by side and hand in hand.

Over the past 50 years, the mutual political trust between China and Iran has grown steadily and our traditional friendship has grown stronger. The two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and the connotation of strategic relations has continued to grow. In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran and the two countries announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, thus opening a new chapter in Sino-Iranian bilateral relations. The leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views on strengthening bilateral relations under new circumstances and reached a broad consensus, setting the direction of bilateral cooperation in various fields. It is proven by history that Sino-Iranian relations have withstood the test of developments in the international situation. The two countries strongly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, as well as in the development path chosen by themselves. No matter how the world situation develops, China’s will to develop relations with Iran does not change. The two sides firmly supported each other on issues related to their fundamental interests and major concerns of their nation, which effectively consolidated the strategic mutual trust between the two countries and firmly safeguarded international fairness and justice.

Over the past 50 years, the practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields has borne abundant fruit. China and Iran are very complementary in their economic elements and have a large area of ​​development cooperation. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the volume of bilateral trade between China and Iran has grown from no more than ten million US dollars to tens of billions of dollars. In recent years, the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the reimposition of sanctions against Iran have created difficulties and obstacles to practical cooperation between China and Iran. However, China has always supported Iran’s reasonable demands regarding the JCPOA, supported legitimate cooperation with Iran in the areas of trade, energy and others, and has actively worked with the international community to guarantee Iran’s economic interests. In addition, there are broad prospects for Sino-Iranian cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. With enthusiastic participation and the full support of all parties, the Belt and Road Initiative has become the largest platform for international cooperation in the world and shows great resilience and vitality in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn. Iran, as an important crossroads on the Silk Road, can certainly make a significant contribution to Belt and Road cooperation. In March, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Tehran. The plan will exploit the potential of cooperation in areas such as economy and culture and define the prospects for cooperation between China and Iran in the long term, and is intended to further promote the continuous upgrading of the comprehensive strategic partnership Sino-Iranian and to better benefit the two peoples.

Over the past 50 years, cultural ties between the two countries have grown increasingly closer and people-to-people exchanges have continued to flourish. Culture is like a bridge to facilitate communication between countries and an effective vector for improving mutual understanding between different peoples. As a verse from a Chinese poem says, although close friends are miles from each other, there is no distance if you share a heart. Famous Iranian poet Saadi also said that those who are far away but intelligent are present, and those who are near but blind are distant. Chinese civilization and Persian civilization have existed for thousands of years, and the two brilliant civilizations have constantly fascinated, interacted and influenced each other since the opening of the Silk Road, contributing to a magnificent chapter in history. of world civilization. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, exchanges and cooperation between China and Iran in fields such as culture, education, media, publishing and tourism have steadily developed, and the two peoples have become more familiar and friendly, which brings new vigor to silk. Road spirit of openness and inclusiveness. In 2019, Iran exempted Chinese citizens from entry visas, making it much easier for Chinese tourists to travel to Iran. More and more Chinese tourists can experience the splendor and glory of the ancient Persian civilization, and their trip has also improved the mutual understanding of the two peoples. While the Covid-19 epidemic has caused temporary difficulties for face-to-face interactions, bilateral cultural exchanges are nonetheless promoted through rich and colorful online activities. In July, the two countries jointly hosted the online concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iran. A number of Chinese TV series such as “Ensemble” and The Imperial Doctress have been shown on Iranian TV channels. Many Iranian films have also been screened in China. The two sides also signed online cooperation documents in the fields of cinema, translation of classical works and protection of cultural heritage.

Over the past 50 years, the two countries have always supported each other in difficulties. True friends stay in hard times, just as pines stay green during snowstorms. When Iran faced a severe external environment under the United States’ maximum pressure policy, China was firm in developing a strategic partnership with Iran and supported legitimate demands for Iran. Iran is the first country to express support for China at a critical juncture in the Chinese peoples’ struggle against Covid-19. When the outbreak was reported in Iran, the Chinese government, organizations, businesses and ordinary citizens also reached out to Iran by providing a large amount of medical supplies. China has also sent its first team of volunteer medical experts to help Iran in the battle against Covid-19. The traditional friendship between China and Iran has deepened by fighting the epidemic together, which also shows the deep friendship between the two peoples.

This year is crucial for China and Iran. The Chinese Communist Party just celebrated its 100th anniversary on July 1. Communist Party of China Central Committee General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that through the continuous efforts of the whole Party and the whole nation, we have achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society for all. regards. This means that we have brought a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now walking confidently towards the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects. This year in the Iranian calendar is 1400, the start of a new century. Iran is also entering a historic milestone marked by the second stage of the Islamic Revolution and the seventh five-year plan. Sino-Iranian relations are at an important historical turning point to sum up past achievements and strive for a better future. As Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed in his congratulatory letter to President Raisi, he is ready to work with President Raisi to strengthen bilateral strategic communication, consolidate mutual political trust, and broaden and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation of the China and Iran in various fields, for the benefit of both countries and their people. At a new historic starting point, China stands ready to work with Iran to seize the opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to further strengthen cooperation in various fields and make solid progress and solid in the comprehensive China-Iran strategic partnership.

SA / AP