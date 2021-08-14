For the first time, IAF helicopters to rain flower petals when the PM unfurls the tricolor on the 75th I-Day | Latest India News





For the first time ever, two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will rain petals on the site when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the 75th day independence Sunday. While the first helicopter will be controlled by Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht, the second helicopter will be commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra. After the petal rain, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation and after the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the national anthem. Up to 500 NCC (Army, Navy and Air Force) cadets from different schools will participate in No fewer than 32 Olympic winners, including javelin star and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat in athletics at the Games, will attend the event. Two officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were also invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, officials of the ISC and sports federations were also invited to honor the Gyan trail in front of the ramparts, according to an official statement from the Union Defense Ministry. Notably, India had the best run ever at the Tokyo Olympics with a total of seven medals, including one gold, compared to six the country won at the London 2012 Games. The statement further stated that a separate block on the south side of the Red Fort ramparts had been created to honor the Corona warriors, who played a vital role in the fight against the invisible enemy. Read also | On Independence Day, these American buildings will be lit in the colors of the Indian flag The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which was launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashramat Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 for the 75th Independence Day will continue until August 15, 2023. On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Honor Guard contingent will include an officer and up to 20 men each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. This year the service is coordinated by the Indian Navy. The honor guard will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur, while the naval contingent will be led by Lieutenant Commander Sune Phogat. The army contingent and its counterpart in the air force will be led respectively by Major Vikas Sangwan and Sqn Ldr A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Supplementary DCP (Western District) Shri Subodh Kumar Goswami. In addition, Lieutenant Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist PM Modi in hoisting the tricolor. Read also | Independence Day 2021: why Pakistan celebrates freedom a day before India Meanwhile, the National Flag Guard will be made up of five officers and 130 men from the Delhi Army, Navy, Air Force and Police. They will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of the hoisting of the Habs by the PM. Commander Kuldeep M Neralkar of the Indian Navy will be the head of this inter-service guard and police guard. The National Flag Guard Navy contingent will be led by Lieutenant Commander Praveen Saraswat, while the army contingent will be commanded by Major Anshul Kumar. Squadron Leader Rohit Malik will lead the Air Force contingent and Additional DCP (South West District) Shri Amit Goel will lead the Delhi Police contingent.

