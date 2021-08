Russian fire plane crashes in Turkey; 8 killed

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) A firefighting plane from Russia crashed in a mountainous area in southern Turkey on Saturday, killing all eight crew members and rescuers on board, the ministry said. Russian Defense. The Russian ministry said five Russian citizens and three Turkish citizens were aboard the amphibious Beriev Be-200, which crashed while trying to land in Turkey’s Adana province. A team to investigate the accident has been dispatched to the Kahramanmaras area, Turkish state media said. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the families of the Russian crew who died in the crash and asked the Defense Minister to prepare documents to present them with posthumous awards. The crashed plane belonged to the Russian Navy. Putin also sent a condolence telegram to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the deaths of Turkish citizens, saying that the Russians and Turks are facing the natural disaster that has occurred in your country and we feel united in sorrow. . Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted he was deeply saddened by the deaths and said their heroic sacrifices would not be forgotten. Turkey has fought some 300 forest fires in the past 16 days that have killed eight other people, destroyed forests and homes and forced thousands to flee. Kahramanmaras Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu that a forest fire started after lightning struck trees. We had sent a plane to the area but we lost communication with the plane some time ago and it crashed. The situation is very new. We sent many units to the area where the plane crashed, he said. The Be-200 is a twin-engine amphibious aircraft used in Russia and other countries to fight forest fires. It is capable of dropping up to 270 tons of water in multiple passes during a single mission. Forest fires in the Mediterranean region of Turkey started in late July and burned thousands of hectares of forest, mainly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya. The fires came as Turkey and the entire Mediterranean suffered a prolonged heat wave. Climatologists say there is no doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas leads to more extreme events, like heat waves, droughts, forest fires, floods and storms. Northern Turkey was hit by flash floods this week who killed at least 44 people along the Black Sea coast, turning the streets into raging torrents. On the northern side of the Black Sea, Russian authorities in the Krasnodar region have evacuated 1,500 people due to the floods. __ Isachenkov reported from Moscow. ___ Follow all of AP’s stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

