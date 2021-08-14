Politics
Analysis of the decline in the eligibility of political parties supporting the government in the Charta Politica survey
Merdeka.com – Charta Politica Indonesia has noted a drop in the eligibility of parties supporting the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Like Golkar and NasDem.
Ardha Ranadireksa, a researcher from Charta Politica Indonesia, explained that the decline in parties supporting the government was greater due to changes in party associations.
Especially Golkar and NasDem. Meanwhile, the decline in public trust in President Joko Widodo has an indirect correlation.
“If I look at it, it is more of an indirect correlation if it is associated with the level of public trust in Jokowi. But what I see is stronger, this decline is more due to the changing association of the two parties, “Ardha told reporters on Saturday (8/14).
Ardha explained that Golkar was trying to nominate General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto as the presidential candidate. Support for Golkar by Jokowi supporters is evolving.
Furthermore, based on the Charta Politica inquiry, it can be seen that the support of Golkar voters for Airlangga has not been strong. Even higher than Sandiaga.
“So there is some support for Golkar, which is due to the support for Jokowi, who can move. Although in the crosstab of yesterday’s post, the support for Airlangga was not strong. support for Sandiaga Uno higher, ”Ardha said.
Airlangga also tends to be associated with technocrats rather than politicians. The figures for technocrats, Ardha explained, are far from the local level. There is still a gap between the voters of Golkar and Airlangga which needs to be brought closer to socialization.
“There is still a rift between Airlangga and Golkar constituency. There is always a need for more massive socialization so that it can be known more widely,” Ardha said.
“And indeed, the socialization which has not been total has also been affirmed by several administrators of Golkar who really consider that Airlangga must still focus on the economic recovery and the pandemic”, he explained.
Meanwhile, the NasDem party also experienced a decline as NasDem voters tended to choose the DKI governor. Jakarta Anies Baswedan.
“For NasDem, in the cross-tabulation of yesterday’s survey publication, it appears that there is a tendency among NasDem voters to vote for Anies Baswedan. Even though we both know that Anies is seen as being against the government, ”Ardha explained.
Gerindra, the party that supports the government whose eligibility is increasing, also because its supporters firmly support the general presidency Prabowo Subianto.
“It has to be admitted that Prabowo can now be called a binding figure for Gerindra. And this is clearly seen in the crosstab of the mock choice of 10 names with the party, where more than 50 percent of Gerindra voters said they chose Prabowo as a presidential candidate, ”Ardha said.
Previously reported, Golkar DPP chairman Ace Hasan Syadzily explained the reason for his party’s declining eligibility in the Charta Politica inquiry. He said the investigation was conducted during the emergency PPKM. The tightening of public activities has disrupted the community’s economy, leading to a decline in public confidence in President Joko Widodo.
Therefore, this drop in public confidence has an impact on the parties associated as supporters of the government. The eligibility of this party fell under investigation, especially Golkar.
“Charta Politica’s investigation was carried out during the emergency PPKM. There were many public tightening activities that disrupted the economy, so Charta saw a drop in public confidence in President Jokowi.” , Ace told reporters on Friday (8/13).
“The parties which have been associated as strong supporters of the government have also been affected. The evidence, according to Chartapolitika, is not only Golkar, but also the PDI-P and the NasDem,” he explained.
The survey institute Charta Politica Indonesia shows a change in the eligibility of the top three political parties. PDI-P still dominates with 22.8% eligibility, followed by Gerindra with 17.5%. But the third position is now occupied by PKB with an eligibility of 9.4%.
“PDIP still leading 22.8%, which isn’t much different from previous polls and yesterday’s election results. The second Gerindra with 17.5%, the third PKB 9.4%, “Charta Politica Indonesia executive director Yunarto Wijaya said when the survey was published online on Thursday (12/8).
In fourth place is VFD with 6.8 percent eligibility. Next come the Democratic Party and the Golkar Party with the same eligibility of 6.6%.
In the next position is NasDem with 4.8% eligibility. Then, below the parliamentary threshold, there is the PPP with 2.3% eligibility, PAN 1.7%, PSI 1.2%.
The other parties are less than 1%, namely Perindo (0.7%), Gelora (0.3%), Hanura (0.3%), the Ummat Party 0.2%, PKPI (0.1%) , PBB (0.1%), Work (0.1%). While respondents who do not know or do not answer 18.5%.
The Charta Politica Indonesia survey was conducted from July 12 to 20, 2021 using the face-to-face interview method. The sampling method used multistage random sampling with 1200 respondents. This survey has a 2.83 percent margin of error. (mdk / rhm)
