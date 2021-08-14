Our Olympic champions deserve all the credit

I remember it as clearly as if it had been yesterday. But that was almost 50 years ago. The curtain had fallen on the last performance of Peter Shaffers, The royal hunt for the sun. I played the role of Atahualpa, the defeated Inca king. For the Stowe school audience, the novelty of a brown Indian playing the role of a Red Indian was the cause of much ranting. My friends gathered backstage were attracted, no doubt, by the feathers in my hair. But when photographs were taken, they kicked me out. It was then that Bob Drayson, the director, spoke.

Should the young man you have come to congratulate be at the center? He asked. You are rather in the limelight!

This is exactly what happened when our Olympic heroes returned last week. Without a doubt, the tallest people in the country were among the first to applaud them, but the way they did it suggested they wanted the attention to be on themselves.

Consider, for example, the Prime Minister’s (PM) phone call to the bronze medal-winning hockey team. The two parties spoke on mobiles with the speakers on. It was the first surprise. But what really caught my attention, and I might not have missed yours, was that there was a camera in Delhi filming the Prime Minister speaking to the team and another in Tokyo filming the team responding to him.

It could not have happened if it had not been specifically arranged. After all, it’s not usual for people to be filmed talking on the phone. Not unless they want to. In fact, it was particularly surprising to see the hockey team being filmed answering. Obviously, this was done for a purpose.

It became crystal clear when images from both ends were deftly joined and made available to TV channels. So a congratulatory phone call to applaud the hockey team turned into a story on the PM. When it first aired it became the center of attention. The team and its laurels were reduced on the occasion which allowed us to witness the warmth and generosity of great leaders. So, are you surprised that Draysons’ warning comes to mind?

Now I am sure PMs around the world have congratulated their medalists. But I don’t know of a single other case where it was meticulously and deliberately filmed. Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, or Xi Jinping and Yoshihide Suga would have been delighted. Their teams, after all, have reached the top four. But they did not make it an event. Doesn’t this reflect the truth of Drayson’s wise words?

At first, it was just a fun little object. However, the night the team returned it became a matter of increasing concern. This happened at the reception of the Ashoka hotel to welcome them to their home.

Remember, the team was the focal point of all eyes. They were the reason we were watching. Yet they were eclipsed not only metamorphically but even literally by huge photographs of the Prime Minister. There were at least three. So no matter where you were sitting in the room or from what angle the TV cameras were filming the event, the big bearded faces of the leaders was the first thing you saw.

As if that were not enough, each of the three ministers who spoke congratulated the Prime Minister for the facilities he has made available, for his encouragement and vision and, indeed, for the new India that ‘he created. Without him, they seemed to suggest, we might not have won any medals. The credit goes to him.

Now governments around the world are doing all they can to help their Olympians. It is expected of them. But is it appropriate to claim credit when congratulating the real winners?

I wonder what Drayson would have said? He had a present for the right word. Maybe he could have said that the backseat is often the best place for the best. Or he could have mumbled whisper the pursuit of publicity can be the loss of PM.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devils Advocate: The Untold Story

Opinions expressed are personal