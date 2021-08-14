Cong accuses Prime Minister Modi of “divisive diversionary policy” after his call to observe the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition





New Delhi, August 14 (PTI) Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of practicing a “policy of division and diversion” after calling for August 14 to be remembered for the horrors of partition.

The government said the decision would be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

However, chief congressional spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that while on the one hand the prime minister congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, on the other, he delighted in denigrating Pakistan in the run-up to elections.

“When there are no elections they express their love for Pakistan, as soon as the elections come they take refuge in the ‘Partition’.

“The deception that divides the Prime Minister is exposed and the country can no longer be deceived,” he said in a statement.

The congressman also shared congratulatory letters from the Prime Minister to Pakistan on March 22 and tweets on August 14.

“When there are no elections, the Prime Minister shows his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighboring country on March 22, the day the Muslim League adopted the ‘Partition Resolution’ in 1940, and congratulates him every August 14. But as the elections approach, he begins a policy of diversion at home, ”Surjewala said.

He said it’s a perfect example of how Uttar Pradesh’s election preparations started for Prime Minister Modi.

“It appears that preparations are in full swing to rehearse the ‘Shamshan-Kabristan’ drama ahead of the impending UP elections.

“As today they are on the verge of defeat in the UP elections, they cannot find a better solution than this one,” he said.

The congressman said the country was asking “when will gasoline and diesel prices be reduced, when will cooking oil be available to ordinary people, when will the business of Pegasus espionage will be exposed, when will black anti-agriculture laws be lifted and for how long will unemployed youth be required to move from pillar to post. “

“How long are you going to make your politics prosper by avenging yourself on history,” he asked.

Prime Minister Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.

He said the day will remind the country of the need to eliminate the poison of social divisions and discord and further strengthen the spirit of unity.

Pakistan’s Independence Day falls on August 14. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. PTI SKC RT

