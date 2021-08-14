CCP fined Rs 44 billion on 81 sugar factories: Gill





LAHORE: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday Pakistan’s Competition Commission (CCP) fined 81 sugar factories Rs 44 billion for embezzlement of funds, corruption and exploitation of farmers.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Information Department (PID), Gill said the highest fine of 300 million rupees has been imposed on the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) for its persistent anti-competitive practice.

He said that two of the four CCP members were immediately fined and two were further investigated, adding that the CCP existed even before the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf but that he remained silent on the corruption of the sugar mafia because he was occupied by politicians.

He said the law is equal for everyone and anyone who commits corruption would be responsible, adding that the owners of sweets always blackmail the government and get subsidies, but Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader, who cannot not be blackmailed.

He said that in recent years a subsidy of Rs 30 billion has been given to sweets, adding that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has ended this subsidy and brought relief to the people and farmers. .

Why so many landlords came into politics, built candy factories or established TV stations, interviewed SAPM and answered that they wanted to get government benefits and make more money.

He said the PSMA did not do its actual work but wasted its energy manipulating the market for its own benefit, adding that the PSMA had set up area committees in Punjab to determine the price, stocks on market and make their own decisions about it. .

He said the PSMA stopped illegally crushing 15 sugar factories in the Punjab area from December 30, 2019 to January 11, 2020, adding that during this period, farmers suffered heavy losses and queued in front of the mills for several days.

He said the PSMA sold 20,000 metric tons of sugar to utility stores in 2019 and made a lot of money, adding that he was an eyewitness in Punjab that the sugar factory owners blackmailed the government. and gave him grants.

Gill said that for the first time in history a prime minister put his hands around their necks, adding that Imran Khan would recover the money looted from every corrupt mafia and return to the farmers.

He said sugar sector actors are present in all sectors like politics, business, bureaucracy and other powerful sectors of the country, therefore, they influence the accountability process.

He said the PTI government provides people with a health card.

In his message on Independence Day, he urged the nation to strengthen Prime Minister Imran Khan’s hands against the Mafia.

He said that the position of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal proved that Hindus were narrow-minded people.

