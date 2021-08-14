Merdeka’s Export Value Reaches IDR 7.29 Trillion, President Joko Widodo Appreciates Farmers





SURYA.CO.ID, SURABAYA – President Joko Widodo released agricultural exports to #MerdekaEkspor virtually from the presidential palace in Bogor on Saturday (8/14/2021). Exports are carried out simultaneously from 17 Indonesian export gateways and will be sent to 61 export destination countries. “Today, we will simultaneously export agricultural products from 17 export gates via airports and seaports in various regions of Indonesia in order to strengthen Indonesia’s agricultural exports and mark the revival of the national economy in the midst of a pandemic, ”President Joko Widodo said. in his words. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who was present directly at the #MerdekaEkspor event in the East Java region, to be specific at the Surabaya Container Terminal (TPS) explained, the total export value in the event titled Merdeka’s agricultural exports in 2021 reached 7.29 trillion rupees. “The exports that will be released on this occasion are 627.4 million tons, the value is 7 29 trillion rupees, of which the first product for plantations 564.6 million tons, food crops 4.3 million tons, horticulture 7.2 million tons, livestock 4 0.0 million tons and many other products, ”said the Minister of Agriculture who was present at the port of Tanjung Perak, Surabaya. Agricultural exports will be sent to a number of export destination countries such as China, USA, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, England, Germany , Russia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and several other countries. The 17 Indonesian export gates which are the place of the simultaneous release of exports of agricultural products are: 1. Kariangau seaport, Balikpapan

2. Tanjung Perak Seaport, Surabaya

3. Dumai seaport, Pekanbaru

4.Long seaport, Bandar Lampung

5. Belawan Seaport, Medan

6. Tanjung Priok Seaport, Jakarta

7. New seaport of Boom, Palembang

8. Batu Ampar seaport, Batam

9. Soekarno Hatta Airport, Banten

10. Tanjung Mas seaport, Semarang

11. Seaport of Soekarno Hatta, Makassar

12. Trisakti Seaport, Banjarmasin

13. Talang Duku Port, Jambi

14. Teluk Bayur Port, Padang

15. Tanjung Balai Asahan Port

16. Dwikora seaport, Pontianak

17. Bitung seaport, Manado. Seeing this, President Joko Widodo also appreciated the farmers and all the farmers who played a major role in meeting the food needs of the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also : Conquering DKI Jakarta, East Java Dominates Total Value Of Simultaneously Held Exports In addition, an appreciation is also given for the increase in exports of Indonesian agricultural products. “I would like to express my gratitude, the highest appreciation to the farmers, ranchers, planters, agro-industry players and other agricultural players who during the pandemic worked hard. Not only to meet the food needs of the community, but also to achieve this increase exports of agricultural products, ”said President Joko Widodo.

