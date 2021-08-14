Partition Horrors Remembrance Day | Narendra Modi chooses August 14 to recall the trauma of the score





The Prime Minister said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that August 14 will be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to recognize the pain suffered by Indians due to the partition of India in 1947. Speaking to the microblogging site Twitter, he tweeted, The pains of sheet music can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives to indiscriminate hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the day to remember the horrors of partition. Read also: Ground Zero | Hindu migrants persecuted in Pakistan, ignored in India He added that the day, known for the partition of India into two countries, India and Pakistan, would remind Indians of the need to eliminate the poison of social divisions. May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay continue to remind us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment, he tweeted. MHA issues notification The Union Home Office issued a notification on Saturday evening declaring August 14 to be celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition. Also Read: Indian and Pakistani Troops Swap Candy Along LoC on Pakistan Independence Day In a notification, the Home Office said the Indian people, while celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will greet the sons and daughters of the country who had to sacrifice their lives during the partition of India. “… the Indian government has decided to declare August 14 Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition in memory of those who lost their lives during the Partition. Reviews | The train to India Therefore, the Indian government declares August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the Indian people faced during the Partition, according to the notification. “Commendable attempt” As soon as Mr Modi made the announcement, the BJP (organization) secretary general tweeted that it was a laudable attempt to remember the tragedy that supporters of the Nehruvian legacy sought to clear. . More than 2 Cr people lost their lives. The country has lost a significant part of its territory. Nehruvian’s legacy and his followers tried to whitewash the tragedy for fear of accountability. The country will always remember the tragedy and the millions of sacrifices. #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, Mr Santhosh tweeted. To read also: Commentary | Congress and partition While no details have been shared on the commemorative events that will take place on the day, the announcement comes on the eve of India’s 75th independence anniversary. A series of year-long anniversary events related to Amrit Mahotsav were staged, including the recording of the national anthem by ordinary citizens and uploading it to the Rashtrapati Bhavan website. (With PTI entries)

