Xi Jinping in his words

What does the Secretary General of a Communist Party think, and how does he think so? This question might seem preposterous if it were not for China and its President Xi Jinping. In a dictatorship like China, it is indeed important to understand how ambitions are formed, for example to become the world’s leading power before 2049, and decisions, including the most intolerable, such as the suppression of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

As in the days of the Soviet Union (sovitology was practiced in the West), one of the possible approaches is to collate and study the available texts. This is what Franois Godement undertook in his latest work Xi Jinping’s words (d. Dalloz, 2021.) by selecting from the corpus of writings and interviews, the quotes that most reveal the personality and the thoughts of the Chinese leader. Some features emerge, sometimes psychological (the author himself admits having a hard time defining the man under the leader) but above all political. Xi is a communist, close to the military, whose experience of the purges during the Cultural Revolution shaped the harshness. What does this man tell us who thinks the Party is in control? Maintenance.

When we compile the speeches and statements of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose powers are considerable, do we manage to identify his personality?

Franois Godement : We must first be aware that we only know of Xi Jinping’s writings and speeches what he wanted to see diffused, with a few exceptions such as a famous autobiographical interview given around 2000 and where he already displays an ambition that greatly exceeds the regional employment he then occupies. The image we have of him is therefore the one he built.

It is nevertheless extremely revealing by the slogans that it hammers out and the reasonings to which it appeals. It may be that the man Xi Jinping is in private someone moderate, and surely cautious, so much precaution is essential in his life. But its public expression is entirely articulated around extremely proactive objectives and methods.

I like to associate Xi with the title of Leni Riefenstahl’s famous film under the Third Reich: The Triumph of the Will. The emphasis that Xi Jinping places on the primacy of the will over constraints and obstacles is quite striking. And this even if its posterior Marxist, and that Marxism gives an enormous importance to determinism, the infrastructure in relation to the superstructure. In addition, the will has for corollary the struggle, another key word of Xi.

He also does a lot of discipline?

FG: Discipline is at the heart of building the rule of law in China. While we understand a legal system as a balance of power. Xi interprets it as a regulation announcing a list of obligations. In this, he is closer to Liu Shaoqi, the co-founder of the People’s Republic of China (who died in prison during the Cultural Revolution, Editor’s note) than to Mao Zedong, who did not accept any discipline other than his own and knew how to use his advantage of indiscipline and discipline. revolt.

Xi Jinping is a methodical, meticulous leader, far from Mao’s ideological ambushes

For example, it was Mao who, during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1972), proclaimed the three freedoms: to demonstrate, to express oneself through posters (dazibao) and to strike. This is not the way of Xi, who is a methodical, meticulous leader, rather coming from the mold of the Soviet system, thus far from the ideological ambushes of Mao.

This is astonishing, when we know that Xi Jinping underwent the Cultural Revolution as a campaigner to learn from the masses, and that his father, who was one of the pillars of the CCP, had been purged in the early 1960s. on the contrary, have he strengthened his taste for authority?

FG: JI could respond with a pirouette by saying that it is often the martyred children who will martyr their children in their turn.

More seriously, from his exile and fall from Heaven was a childhood among the families of the rulers, he learned not that the system had to be changed but that it was necessary to be the strongest in the system. He was able to apply ten times to become a member of the CCP. This is proof of an iron will.

We then observe during his career ideological sinuosities. He supported the reforms of Deng Xiaoping. In his posts in the provinces he has shown himself to be a skilled interlocutor of foreign capitalist investors. But he always had the ambition to climb the highest. The mere fact that he soon allowed the journal of mass organizations of Chinese women to publish a tense autobiographical account, with striking expressions like it is in the proofs that steel is tempered , with allusions to his revolutionary family is proof of this.

Like all his generation, he was not entitled to a complete or cosmopolitan education. He spent a month on a farm in Iowa, but it is limited international experience. His late doctorate in rural economics is very commonplace. He made a career out of politics, by his will, not by the breadth of his views.

The position he has managed to occupy in the State, the Party and the Army is very close to that of Mao, superior to that of Deng Xiaoping (the modernizer of Communist China after 1976, editor’s note). His speech, delivered on July 1 for the centenary of the CCP, can be seen as a true concentrate of Maosma, the basis of nationalism, of voluntarism, and stripped of any nuance.

Xi Jinping thought was inscribed as an ideological reference in the constitution of the PRC, as Mao Zedong thought before it. How can one define the ideology of the current leader of China in relation to that of his predecessor?

FG: If there is a central axis with him, it is the fight against corruption. It uses it of course as a political weapon, to defeat its competitors and intimidate the executives.

Paradoxically, Mao was more realistic, more tolerant on this issue and if he called to drive out the old customs, he did not harbor many illusions on this side. He was also a source of opposition with Liu Shaoqi before the Cultural Revolution.

The second axis is patriotism or nationalism which presents international relations as a permanent struggle, a balance of power. Of course, he does not neglect to use expressions like win-win or multilateralism, communities of destinies, but he very often emphasizes the struggle.

If the fight against corruption is so present, is it not because he considers that after the repression and the massacres in Tien An Men Square in 1989, it is the sine qua non of the survival of the Chinese communist regime?

FG: He’s not wrong ! I think if they were still alive, the former leaders of the Kuomintang would say the same, since the Republic fell in 1949 in part due to its corruption. I can remember discussions with old Tawan executives some twenty years ago, seeing with a smile that corruption was on the rise in China.

I don’t know if Xi suppressed the corruption at the top, then what affected the big families of the regime. In any case, he made it much less glamorous by countless operations to purge executives, including in the army. To cite just one example, the arrest of the Army Chief of Staff was followed, it is said without being denied, by the movement of accumulated cash necessitating several trucks.

The problem is that one cannot fight corruption without the existence of independent monitoring institutions. On the contrary, the communist system provides for self-control, entrusted by Xi Jinping to the Party’s Inspection and Disciplinary Commission.

Isn’t Xi’s ideological difference in the ambition to encompass the history of China, imperial or republican, when criticism of Confucius, for example, was the rule under Mao?

FG: The nationalist synthesis of the most traditional elements of classical culture had already been initiated by its predecessors. It was visible at the 2008 Beijing Olympics ceremonies, or in the noclassical architectural vogue of the 1990s – Confucius had already returned to grace.

But today it goes very far: the latest nonsense is the fashion for imperial costumes among Chinese women. This backtracking is also a refusal of localization. Mao wanted to make new by breaking old, Xi is restoring a system. It looks a lot like the Restoration phase of the Qing Empire after 1860.

Xi Jinping has set a goal that the Chinese economy will surpass that of the United States by 2049, centenary of the seizure of power by the Communists. Can China limit its ambitions to a simple economic objective?

FG: This is the basis of the legitimacy that the communist regime claims for itself: to place China in the first row, even if we do not officially invoke an overtaking of the United States. But it is also never again to know the national humiliations that the Westerners and the Japanese had inflicted on it in the 19th century.e century. The emphasis on strength and renewed military capabilities are there to ensure this.

The debate remains open on whether China wants to be at the forefront of the world to rule it or to let others fend for themselves, including on many aspects of the international order. It does not seem obvious to me that China wants to take on the burden of the empire, to paraphrase Kipling and his burden of the white man. From this point of view, there remains a great deal of uncertainty, and moreover the discourse of the centenary of the CCP was largely focused on China itself.

One wonders about the export of the Chinese model, the characteristic Chinese socialism that Xi boasts of an authoritarian model, capable of economic success and close control of populations thanks to digital mass surveillance.

FG: The export of the Chinese model, these are only export niches. One of them, obviously, is surveillance technology. It is very concrete. But if China is at the forefront when it comes to facial recognition technologies, it is not morally very different from what French or Western exports of telephone exchanges equipped with integrated listening systems, or other surveillance equipment, were seen. On the other hand, it is much more efficient and more invasive

Chinese authoritarianism is based on a fundamentally negative view of democracy as a source of chaos, incomprehensible change

Another thing is the question of authoritarianism. It is not so much that the Chinese export it, but they claim it as a common good with other authoritarian regimes. It relies on a fundamentally negative view of democracy as a source of chaos, incomprehensible change, and attaches rhetorical rather than real goals. This is not new from the dictatorships but it is based on Chinese economic and technological successes. Socialism itself especially appeals to nostalgic Westerners who find virtues in the planned economy and see in China a revenge against economic liberalism.

The Chinese economy is sometimes called a little quickly mixed economy (public-private, editor’s note) while the state enterprise system remains extremely strong, much more than the market mechanisms that the government authorizes. In fact all this is very poorly regulated.

As for the Party system and the mass leadership it allows, China has absolutely no interest in exporting. All these elements make up an asymmetric construction that China wishes to keep for itself, since it allows it to practice social and environmental dumping or to consolidate its influence through initiatives such as the Silk Roads.

No export of communism

FG: I remember traveling by train with an international cadre of the CCP. He was coming back from a tour in Africa. I ask him: with which African political party does China have relations. He looks at me and answers me: with everyone! The thought of Xi Jinping on socialism Chinese characteristics, it is also!