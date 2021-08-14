Pakistan begins negotiations to import Iranian electricity to supply Gwadar port





On August 13, the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan began negotiations for the import of Iranian electricity of 70 to 100 megawatts to supply the port of Gwadar located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in face of Oman, because even Tehran got a surplus. Gwadar Port is owned by the government-owned Gwadar Port Authority and operated by the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), a Chinese state-run company. The decision surfaced during the Cabinet Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) session chaired by Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Development.

The port of Gwadar is expected to be completed by 2023 and is being delayed for a range of reasons, in particular disruption caused by COVID. Supply of electricity to the deep water port as the 300MW power plant is under construction, and a 220KV transmission line would be built to connect to the national grid in the coming years. The meeting observed that the only option available was to import 70-100 MW of power from Iran. Tehran used to supply electricity to Balochistan, but after seeing a drop in its hydel production, it has suspended it for the past two years.

Land dispute between Pakistani Coast Guard and Pakistani Navy

The meeting between CCoCPEC and the Pakistani ministry did not address the land dispute between the Pakistani Coast Guard and the Pakistani Navy, as the 50-70 acre land would be provided to a Chinese entity to develop Gwadar’s master plan. The verification of the land registers was under way in the constitution with the Ministry of Defense, and this issue would be resolved. On 2,500 acres of land, the Chinese company owned 70 to 75 percent of the land.

Pakistani authorities have also provided clarification on international investors keen to relocate industries to the Gwadar Free Zone. In addition, the Chinese entities informed the CCoCPEC meeting that provisions such as electricity, potable water and other infrastructure requirements would help attract investment in Gwadar Free Economic Zone. Without basic facilities, the expectation of attracting investors would remain a pipe dream, the meeting noted.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects

Many projects undertaken by CPEC, including those in the electricity sector, have experienced delays due to the pandemic. CPEC’s multibillion-dollar economic umbrella failed to complete projects in three years and failed to maintain the momentum that delivered a series of power plants and other infra-projects to through the phases of the implementation of the CPEC.

Considered one of the important elements of the US $ 60 billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC has encountered opposition from political parties and trade unions in Pakistan. In addition, the hype generated by the Pakistani government in projecting the CPEC as a remedy for all crises has run out of steam. Due to debt disputes and China’s hegemony in BRI contracts, the Communist regime has had to deal with backlash from several countries which forced China to block various projects.

