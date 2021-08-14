Romantic moments in the life of Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan





Qixi Festival, the feast of the double seventh, falls on the 7th day of the 7th month according to the traditional Chinese lunar calendar and is now considered Chinese Valentine’s Day. This year, Qixi falls on August 14. On this special day, let’s watch the love story of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. Xi attaches great importance to the family. In an interview, he once said: I have a very happy family. My wife and I have our own careers, but we are committed to this family together. Xi and Peng have been married for over 30 years and are regarded by many in China as a good example of a good marriage. Peng’s photo is in Xi’s office. The couple’s clothes and their slightest movements give the impression that they are perfectly coordinated. It is in the smallest details that the happiness of the couple is felt. General Secretary Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan married in Xiamen in September 1986 after falling in love at first sight. Wang Jinshui, a colleague at the time, said: There was no wedding ceremony. They didn’t even have an apartment, they lived in a dormitory. The day they registered their marriage, we ate a normal meal in a restaurant. After dinner, everyone in Xi’s dormitory drank tea. His wife bought a bag of candy for 5 yuan, he recalls that day. On August 14, 2004, Xi, then secretary of the Communist Party Committee of Zhejiang Province, was interviewed exclusively by Yan’an TV in the People of Yan’an section. He said: I have a very happy family. My wife and I have our own careers, but we stand up for our families together. I talk to my wife on the phone once a day. Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan named their daughter Mingze, which means honored and useful to society. It is the expectation they had for their daughter and also a simple portrait of their family. When Xi Jinping was working in Ningde, Fujian Province, Peng Liyuan bought his own tickets or asked foreigners to come visit her husband. Secretary Xi and Professor Peng are very humble and discreet people and treated me like family, recalls Xing Changbao, who often saw Xi Jinping at the time. Professor Peng bought vegetables and cooked herself while she was in Ningde. In Australia, Xi Jinping visited the Antarctic research vessel Xuelong. As he climbed into a high cabin, not forgetting to look back, he held out his hand to Peng Liyuan and said: Come with me! In India, Peng Liyuan was invited to sit on a swing. After trying to swing, she patted the seat next to her. Xi Jinping sat down and the two swayed together. While they were visiting a country house in Costa Rica, the owner invited them to eat a cake. Xi Jinping took a piece, handed it to Peng Liyuan and said, let’s share one. It is in such details that the true affection that binds the couple is revealed.

