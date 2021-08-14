How the loss of Donald Trumps was a good thing for the Daily Show ‘- Contenders TV – Deadline





Lead Producer / Writer Dan Amira, Supervising Producers Max Browning and Elise Terrell, and Correspondent Dulcé Sloan joined Deadline for an MTV Entertainment Group panel on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah from Comedy Central at the LA event. awards season Contenders Television: The Nominees. The occasion: the year of the franchise’s 25th anniversary and a new Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

The show is also a separate winner of the TV Academy 2021, with the academy stating “It has used powerful and innovative storytelling to advance social change and elevate the complex issues facing society.” It’s noble enough for what he calls a late-night comedy, but social issues have always been a part of the franchise, certainly in the days of Emmy-winning Jon Stewart, and now for a few years now. with Noah at the helm.

“Comedy is our bread and our butter. The most interesting and exciting thing about the pandemic is how much our audience actually wants to learn and is engaged, ”Browning said. “I think we’ve raised over $ 3 million on different platforms just from the variety of topics we’ve discussed that you think may not have comedic elements. And I think that’s something our show does really well, is to use the opportunity to bring more voices to the fore to talk about more issues that our audience is facing.

“Just with Dulcé and Dul-Sayin this year, some of the pieces we were able to do and worked on together were just great. You know if that’s what Independence Day means to black people, it’s a different experience, or natural hair, or we’ve done something about strong female athlete activism. There are so many interesting topics that may not seem comically at the top, but there are so many interesting and fun things to learn more about.

And those ideas came from absolutely anywhere and anyone, which certainly expands the opportunities offered by the show.

“It’s all collaborative,” Sloan said. “So, you know, the great thing about this show is that anyone in the building, well, not in the literal building now, but anyone at the show can throw. you know, one of the pen pals or one of the writers, or somebody, you know, we’ve had presentation assistants, interns and everything. So whatever topic somebody thinks is a good idea for the show, anyone who works on the show can contribute.

Terrell has seen a lot of changes in her 17 years on the show, but believes she’s better than ever thanks to her collaboration mantra.

“We’re a very well-oiled machine and we adapt really well where I think, you know, all of my coworkers have said we’re a really collaborative show – we all lean on each other and all the departments are really working. together as a team, ”she said. “So doing everything from home (during the Covid lockdown) was a unique challenge because, you know, we had technical challenges, we had communication issues just figuring out how to put everyone on the same length of time. wave on different platforms. But you know, we were the first late night show to come back to linear TV and that was really important to us because our audience is what keeps us going. We connect with them and they connect with us in a way that really brings a lot of life to our show, even when they’re not in the room with us. We can tell from our social media interactions with them, you know, we’re the most engaged late-night show. So we need our audience so much and we just felt they needed our voice.

“We have a very, as you know, unique voice. Trevor is, Trevor – all our pen pals, there is nobody like our team at the end of the evening, there is nobody. There’s no other show that has a Dulce and a Ronny, and a Trevor that likes these different perspectives. So we knew that reaching the public was a really important thing from day one of the pandemic. We immediately started working on social and then we were the first to return to the shelf. So that was a challenge, but because everyone was so dedicated to making it happen, we took up the challenge. I think every team has figured out how to make it work. Everyone did their job in a completely different way and took on new roles. And I think we were able to change as best we could because we just wanted to maintain that connection and we never lost it.

Amira was asked if writing has become more difficult in a post-President Trump world, and if Joe Biden just isn’t so funny at writing jokes. He sees a positive side to the latter.

“I objectively think it is not,” he said. “I mean, he also doesn’t try to attract attention to himself as much as Trump. So, you know, there will be days or weeks at a time that you don’t even remember Joe Biden because he’s just doing his job or he’s not on TV or whatever. But yes, Trump was terrible for the country and also a gold mine for comedy. But I actually think it’s been a bit of a blessing to the show that he’s no longer in post because, as we’ve talked about, there are so many other things that aren’t Trump, and when he’s does his thing everyday, he, like, casts a shadow over all the other news. We’ve covered everything from racism against black farmers to ransomware attacks to NFTs to violence against women, all these other things that are happening. So, yes, we don’t cover the president as much, but we cover a much wider range of things now that Trump is not in power. “

Check back on Monday for the full panel video.

