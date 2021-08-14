Ministry of the Interior Notifies August 14 as “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition” | Latest India News

The Indian government declared the Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day on Saturday August 14 after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notification in the Official Gazette was published by the Union Ministry of the Interior.

“The Indian government declares August 14 Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day to remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the Indian people faced during the Partition,” the notification reads.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi announced that August 14 will now be celebrated as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices.

The Prime Minister noted that millions of people have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to the senseless hatred and violence caused by the partition.

Many Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the announcement. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Modi for his “sensitive decision” while saying the wound of partition and the grief of the loss of loved ones cannot be described with words.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” would be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their homes. roots.

The declaration of such a day would remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the people faced during partition, he said.

Pakistan was carved up as a separate country after partition in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence on Sunday.