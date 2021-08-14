Politics
Ministry of the Interior Notifies August 14 as “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition” | Latest India News
Prime Minister Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 would henceforth be celebrated as the “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition”. Many Union ministers and BJP leaders welcomed the announcement. The Home Office released a notification later today in which the announcement was incorporated into the gazette’s notification.
By industantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 14, 2021 6:15 PM
The Indian government declared the Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day on Saturday August 14 after an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notification in the Official Gazette was published by the Union Ministry of the Interior.
“The Indian government declares August 14 Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day to remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the Indian people faced during the Partition,” the notification reads.
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi announced that August 14 will now be celebrated as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices.
The Prime Minister noted that millions of people have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to the senseless hatred and violence caused by the partition.
Many Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the announcement. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Modi for his “sensitive decision” while saying the wound of partition and the grief of the loss of loved ones cannot be described with words.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” would be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their homes. roots.
The declaration of such a day would remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the people faced during partition, he said.
Pakistan was carved up as a separate country after partition in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.
India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence on Sunday.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/home-ministry-notifies-august-14-as-partition-horrors-remembrance-day-101628944798955-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]