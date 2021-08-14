Bangladesh: citizens’ group protests Pakistan’s alleged support for the Taliban





Protesting outside the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka on Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) on Saturday criticized alleged Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its support for the Afghan Taliban. The committee, in a display of contention, shed light on alleged Pak-sponsored terrorism and militancy in Afghanistan. The organization also criticized Pakistan’s alleged support for the Taliban and false propaganda through Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) puppet Maria Jadoon, according to a BCCC statement. The organization highlighted how the Taliban had fought in war-torn Afghanistan, pushing the country to the brink of civil war. The Taliban have now reportedly taken more than half of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

Committee calls on peacekeepers to end Pakistan conspiracy and propaganda

Speakers called on all forces that believe in the war of liberation and democracy to put an end to the alleged Pakistan conspiracy and propaganda, as seen recently in videos sponsored by the Inter-Service Pakistani TV presenter Maria Jadoon’s Intelligence (ISI), the statement said. Notably, Maria Jadoon is a presenter at Public News and supports Imran Khan’s rhetoric against India and Afghanistan.

About 60 people took an active part in the protest outside the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in the Gulshan region on Saturday morning as protesters spoke out against Pakistan’s alleged role in sponsoring terrorism and activism in Afghanistan. Similar protests have taken place in Bangladesh, including in Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kushtia and Natore.

Protesters mark Pak’s defeat in 1971

Highlighting Pakistan’s defeat in the Liberation War in 1971, the speakers alleged that the Pakistanis had propagated a network of conspiracies in Bangladesh and Southeast Asia to destabilize the Nations. Speakers claimed that the assassination of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family, was part of Pakistan’s grand plan. “Now Pakistan is busy helping terrorists in Afghanistan and provoking the situation in Kashmir. It is a goal to destabilize the entire subcontinent,” protesters said.

The President of the Bangladesh Christian Association, Nirmal Rozario, Ishaq Khan, Motilal Roy and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam addressed the assembly.

(With contributions from ANI) Image credit: ANI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/bangladesh-citizens-group-protests-against-pakistans-alleged-support-to-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos