Granderson: Supporting blue takes a back seat to Trump





This week, former President Trump stepped up his efforts to turn Ashli ​​Babbitt, the insurgent who was killed on Capitol Hill on January 6, into a martyr. He went so far as to say that she really loved America. This despite video of Babbitt climbing through a broken door in the Hall of Presidents, which led to the rooms where lawmakers were hiding during the terrorist attack which ultimately claimed more lives than Benghazi’s.

Destruction of property, violent assaults on law enforcement and imminent physical threats against elected officials betray the values ​​of our democracy, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said in a statement to the Oversight and Monitoring Committee. House reform in June.

Trump’s attempt to rename Babbit was in line with his continued efforts to garner support for his lie that the election was stolen. But what made this week’s statements particularly disturbing, even to him, was that he called the law enforcement officer who pulled the trigger a murderer:

We know who he is, he said in the statement.

It’s like a threat to me.

But even if you don’t agree with my assessment, can we at least agree that it doesn’t support blue?

Remember, this is a man who watched the 2017 White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville, Va. That happened four years ago this week and found great people on both sides. No such grace for the police defending the Capitol, it seems.

What makes the struggle harder and more painful is knowing that so many of my fellow citizens, including so many people for whom I risked my life to defend, downplay or outright deny what happened, has Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said in testimony recently before the House Special Committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Wondering how Fanone feels about Trump calling the fallen terrorist a hero and his fellow officer a murderer?

Also this week, Chicagoans gathered to mourn policewoman Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last Saturday night. Bars and restaurants hold fundraisers, children sell lemonade, blue ribbons are tied to power poles, all to support French and her partner, who is still in the hospital recovering. On the night of the incident, around 30 police officers turned their backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot after she arrived at the hospital, clearly frustrated with Lightfoot’s law enforcement policies.

They have had enough and are not going to be silent anymore, union president John Catanzara told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Interesting comments from Catanzara, who last summer threatened to fire union officers for kneeling in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters.

His comments are even more troubling when you consider that Catanzara, a staunch supporter of Trump, initially downplayed the January 6 attack as a bunch of pissed off people who believe an election was stolen, somehow. of another. He added that it was more than stupid to view the actions of people violently trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power as treason.

Guess that’s better than Rep Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) saying the Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt was on the prowl, describing the officers’ actions as premeditated murder as opposed to, I don’t know, heroic, given the circumstances.

Look, without a doubt, progressives like Lightfoot struggle to find the right balance between supporting law enforcement while pushing for meaningful and necessary reform. Senate Democrats got no gold stars from the far left when they voted in favor of Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s amendment to the budget bill to withhold federal funds from municipalities that fund the police.

But Democrats are ready to recognize the attack on the constitutional government on January 6 as well as the altruism of law enforcement officials who risked their lives to protect our democracy. That’s more than can be said for the far right, which has spent the week reminding everyone that supporting the Blues will always take a back seat to Trump.

But don’t take my word for it because it takes theirs.

