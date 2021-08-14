Xi is the problem, not the Chinese people

Xi Jinping’s popularity is waning globally. China remains privileged, however, because of its economic strengths, but with a little skepticism.

With each passing day and with the added pressure of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more countries are reassessing their relationship with China.

It seems that China is no longer the privileged partner of tango on the world political scene. In fact, China’s missteps could lead to the downfall of the nations dancing with this hidden dragon.

I remember in 2019 analyzing the Pew Research Center survey on China. The study was titled Attitude towards China. The research found that opinions about China were divided around the world.

According to information gathered in the survey, a median of 40% in the 34 countries surveyed had a favorable opinion of China, while a median of 41% had an unfavorable opinion of China. However, China got the most positive views from Russia, Nigeria, and Lebanon, while it got the most negative views from Japan, Sweden, and Canada.

The most intriguing data was that it has been observed that the higher a country’s perceived level of corruption, as designated by Transparency International, the more that nation tends to view China favorably.

Interestingly, investments from China are only weakly related to opinions about China in the countries included in the survey. Despite the investment of hundreds of dollars in the Belt and Road Initiative, especially in emerging economies, the side of Chinese-funded capital investment or construction contracts in a country is only weakly linked to this country’s overall vision of China. Indonesia, for example, had received more than $ 47 billion for capital investments and projects from China since 2005, but attitudes towards China are evenly split, with 36% favorable and 36% unfavorable.

After Covid-19, most countries in the world no longer favor China, they simply tolerate it.

The Pew Research Center’s Attitude towards China survey in 14 countries in 2020 highlighted that opinions about China have become more negative in recent years in many advanced economies, and that negative opinions have skyrocketed. over the past year. Today, a majority in each of the countries surveyed has an unfavorable opinion of China. And in Australia, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, US, South Korea, Spain and Canada, negative opinions have peaked.

The Pew report explained that negative opinions about China have increased the most in Australia, where 81% now say they view the country in a negative light, up 24 percentage points from last year. . In the UK, around three-quarters now see the country in a 19-point negative light. And in the United States, negative opinions about China have risen by almost 20 percentage points since President Donald Trump took office, increasing by 13 points since last year alone.

The investigation further found that the rise in negative reviews was due to widespread criticism of how China had handled the Covid-19 pandemic. A median of 61% of the countries polled felt that China had done a bad job in dealing with the pandemic epidemic.

Disapproval of how China has handled the Covid-19 pandemic has also raised questions about people’s trust in Chinese President Xi Jinping. A median of 78% in the survey said they either had little or no faith in Jinping to do the right thing about world affairs, with at least seven in ten in each country surveyed. The survey also pointed out that the lack of trust in Xi Jinping was at an all-time high in all countries for which trend data was available when the survey was conducted. In most countries, the percentage saying they don’t have too much or no confidence in him has risen to double digits since last year. For example, in the Netherlands, while about half were suspicious of Xi last year, 70% say the same thing today, or 17 percentage points.

But China is not completely out of the race, at least compared to the United States. As I said, they are not favored but tolerated.

The Pew Inquiry reveals that perceptions of how China handled the coronavirus pandemic colors people’s overall view of China. The report further found that those who think China has done a bad job on Covid-19 are much more likely to have an unfavorable opinion of the country and the difference is at least 20 percentage points in each country. interrogates. For example, in Italy, those who say China mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic are twice as likely to say an unfavorable opinion of China 82% versus 41%, respectively. In Europe, more see China as the world’s largest economic power than the United States.

So, as the world’s economies brace themselves for a contraction in the coming year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including those in the United States, Japan and European countries, the Chinese economy is expected to experience positive growth. Most of the countries surveyed identified China as the world’s leading economic power. The United States comes second behind China.

The problem for China is not China, but China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Mistrust of President Xi has reached unprecedented heights in all countries. The increase in mistrust has been particularly marked over the past year; nine of 12 countries polled by the Pew Research Center saw a double-digit increase in the proportion of people who said they did not trust Xi. In Australia, for example, 54% had little or no confidence in Xi in 2019, and now 79% say the same, an increase of 25 percentage points.

While the 2019 and 2020 Pew Research Center surveys focused on China’s relations with other countries around the world, the recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center and published in June 2021 found that in advanced economies of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, few people believe that the Chinese government respects the personal freedoms of its people. In 15 of 17 people surveyed by the Pew Research Center, eight in ten or more share this view. This sentiment is also near historic highs in almost all of the locations surveyed, having increased significantly in countries like Italy, South Korea, Greece, Australia, Canada and the UK since 2018.

The 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that:

* Few people trust Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing in world affairs. These negative ratings of him are at or near historic highs in most of the locations studied.

* In the Asia-Pacific region, opinions are divided as to whether it is more important to try to promote human rights in China, even if it hurts economic relations with China, or whether it is It is more important to prioritize strengthening economic relations with China, even if that means not addressing human rights issues. While a majority in New Zealand (80%), Australia (78%) and Japan (54%) favor the promotion of human rights, as well as a plurality in Taiwan (45%), majorities in Korea South and Singapore focus on strengthening economic relations. Those who prioritize economic relations with the United States over China tend to be much more likely to support the promotion of human rights.

* Europeans approve of China’s management of Covid-19 much more than those in Asia-Pacific. Europeans also overwhelmingly view strong economic ties with the United States as more important than strong ties with China, while Asian-Pacific audiences are more divided.

* In Taiwan as in Singapore, ethnic and national identity play a role in attitudes. In Taiwan, those who identify as Chinese and Taiwanese (rather than uniquely Taiwanese) tend to favor economic relations with China over the United States and have a more favorable view of the superpower, among other differences. In Singapore, similar differences appear between ethnic Chinese and ethnic Malays or Indians.

* Older people are often more critical of China than younger people, whether it’s China’s favor, President Xi’s ratings, ratings of how China has handled the Covid pandemic- 19 or opinions on China’s respect for the personal freedoms of its people. Older adults also tend to prefer economic ties with the United States over China more than younger adults. The trends are sometimes reversed in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, however, with older people offering more positive ratings of China on some issues.

Xi Jinping, recently in a meeting with Chinese officials, said it was important for China to tell its story in a positive way. We must make friends, unite and conquer the majority, and constantly widen the circle of friends, in the face of international public opinion.

He further explained that China should be open and confident, but also modest and humble in its communication with the world. China only wants the happiness and good fortune of the Chinese people.

The Chinese people are not the problem of nations around the world. Xi Jinping and his dictatorial agenda in China and outside China is a serious concern.

Savio Rodrigues is the founder and editor-in-chief of Goa Chronicle.