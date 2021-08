National Security Guards (NSG) Commando Satish K. Ludharkar Joins Goldstein Roth & Co. as Head of Risk, Due Diligence and Roving Adi-de-Camp of Founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim

Delhi, India – (Newsfile Corp. – Aug 14, 2021) – Goldstein Roth & Co. purchased Commander Ludharkar, currently a member of the National Security Guard, and former Black Cat Commando, as Risk, Due Diligence and Roving CDA Officer from founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim. In addition to being a Black Cat Commando, Commander Ludharkar holds an MBA in Human Resources from 2019. He also has 2 years of administration and government liaison experience. and the business sector. Goldstein Roth & Co To view an improved version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93195_0fd7693434fc5865_001full.jpg Commander Satish K. Ludharkar in combat training To view an improved version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/93195_0fd7693434fc5865_002full.jpg Some of his achievements: Black Cat Commando of the nation’s elite Special Operations Force, National Security Officers (NSG). Possess more than 10 years of rich experience in the sector, including a decade with the elite paramilitary units of India.

Have participated in numerous anti-terrorist / Naxalite operations carried out in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, in the North-East region and in Chhattisgarh.

Was part of various missions which included reconnaissance of critical facilities in business parks by secret and overt means. Planning of mega-event security layout, C simulations and VVIP protection including Honorable Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi during stint with NSG.

Accomplished athlete who has participated in numerous inter-battalion marathons and winner of the inter-battalion champion for best marksman for the year 2016.

Played a vital role in protecting the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi for 2 months during the period of the BRICS SUMMIT 2016 first stint in private security BASIC SKILLS: Achievements: The story continues Inter-battalion Best marksman of the year 2016

Best marksman of 7.62 (PSG) Sniper in 2017

Commando course completed in NSG with an A grade (course 104)

Kathin Seva Medal for bravery for her participation in an anti-terrorist operation.

2 years experience in administration and government liaison. and the business sector. Founder Sharik Currimbhoy Ebrahim said: “We welcome Commander Ludharkar as Head of Risk and Security. my roving aide-de-camp will be essential in helping me use my time efficiently while keeping a watchful eye on risks in the organization. Goldstein Roth & Co. also recently appointed Admiral William A. Owens as chairman of the board. Admiral Owens was a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States of America and former Chairman of NYSE Asia. Media contact:

Last name: Goldstein Roth & Co.

Website: www.goldsteinroth.com

Email: [email protected]

Number: 022-66653000 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93195

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/commando-satish-k-ludharkar-national-180100974.html

