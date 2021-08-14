A sociologist criticizes the removal of murals: a new form of repression





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Jakarta State University (UNJ) sociologist Ubedilah Badrun criticized the authorities’ actions in removing murals containing social criticism such as:wall Photo of President Joko Widodo with the inscription 404: Not Found in Tangerang and the mural “Forced to be healthy in a sick country” in Pasuruan. According to Ubed, the removal of the fresco is a new form of repression and silence. “Removing the mural from social criticism from a democratic point of view is a new form of repression and silence contrary to democratic principles,” Ubed said when contacted on Saturday (8/14). Ubed also criticized the actions of authorities who sued the mural maker. According to him, it is as if the police are hunting criminals. Ubed explained that murals are expressions of soul, feelings, aspirations, or symbolic criticism through painting on walls, walls, or large surfaces, and are usually permanent. Therefore, according to Ubed, the murals are works of art. As a work of art, according to Ubed, it can only be judged and debated. Moreover, wall works containing social criticism cannot be judged, let alone removed without discussion. Ubed also explained that the phenomenon of social criticism through the mural shows signs that protests through other channels have been silenced and are no longer heard by power. “So the social criticism of the mural is an expression of the blocked aspirations of the people,” he said. Komnas HAM also briefly commented on the removal of the mural. According to Commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara, there are norms and standards that can serve as guidelines to regulate freedom of expression. “There are several aspects that become a measure of restrictions on artistic expression. National security, public safety and public order. In the meantime, from the content, do not spread lies, SARA, hate speech”, a- he declared. According to him, as long as freedom of expression – including a mural with a photo of President Joko Widodo with the words “404: Not Found” circulating on social media – is still in the above provisions, one cannot not say that she is in violation. Recently, murals containing social criticism were removed by the authorities. The first case that caught public attention was a mural with a face that resembled President Joko Widodo, but his eyes were covered with the words 404: Not Found. The mural around the Batuceper area in the city of Tangerang has now been removed by the authorities. The police are also looking for the mural painter. Then the mural “Forced health in a sick country” in Bangil, Pasuruan Regency, East Java, also had the same fate. The mural was removed by the authorities as it was considered a violation of public order. The mural “Forced health in a sick country” was originally stuck on the wall of an empty house in Bangil a few days ago. In addition to the writing, the fresco also includes two animal-like figures. We do not know who the painter was. Bangil District has now removed the mural based on orders from Pasuruan Satpol PP District. (dmi / vws)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



