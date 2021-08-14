Beyond the “touchy-feely”: Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump and the politics of sexual abuse





Andrew Cuomo came out as governor of New York. Shocked by allegations from a 165-page report by New York Attorney General Leticia James that he sexually harassed 11 women and assaulted at least one, most of whom worked under him in the state government , and facing impeachment proceedings, Cuomo announced last Monday that he would step down on August 24.

Cuomo is accused of groping and implicating unwanted touching on multiple women, making inappropriate and suggestive comments, and creating a hostile work environment for the women who worked for him. One of the women, Brittany Commisso, her former executive assistant, filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of groping and rubbing her buttocks and slipping her hand through her blouse and bra and grabbing her chest. The charge brought by Commisso is the most serious allegation against Cuomo. Four district attorneys from the counties of Manhattan, Albany, Westchester and Nassau have announced that they are reviewing the evidence presented in the attorney general’s report.

Andrew Cuomo is a Democrat. Both houses of the New York State Legislature are controlled by Democrats. If Cuomo had not announced that he would resign, he would clearly have been impeached and convicted and removed from office by the state legislature.

Cuomo’s rapid downfall after allegations of sexual harassment and assault is reminiscent of Al Franken’s resignation from the US Senate. Franken has faced allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped several women. He has never been charged with sexual assault, but less than a month after the first allegation of sexual harassment against him in November 2017, Franken announced he would resign from the Senate.

Democrats have been said to eat theirs, but it is more accurate to say that Democratic men, when caught being disgusting, at least have a sense of apologizing and resigning. Democrat Eliot Spitzer was forced to resign as governor of New York in 2008 over allegations he was a frequent client of a high-priced prostitution ring. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, another incredibly disgusting New York politician, stepped down in 2018 after the New Yorker reported four women accused him of physical abuse during sex. The women said Schneiderman strangled, punched or slapped them without their consent.

Republicans, on the other hand, are not known to have a problem with the men in their party when accused of sexual harassment and assault. Take the man who has led the Republican Party since winning the presidency in 2016: Donald Trump. In addition to the various affairs Trump has had in three of his marriages and the gains he has made to keep women silent, Trump has faced numerous accusations of harassment and abuse over several decades.

Let’s take a look at what the Republican Party believes does not constitute behavior that would prevent you from holding a position. This list of alleged incidents of Trump’s sexual misconduct is compiled from reports on ABC News and Time Magazine.

In a divorce petition, Trump’s wife Ivana accused him of forcibly raping her in 1989. She is the mother of Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka. Later, under pressure to settle her divorce case, she withdrew her claim, explaining that while she felt “raped” she did not mean rape “in the literal or criminal sense.”

Former model and photographer Kristin Anderson says Trump put his hand under her dress and forcibly grabbed her vagina without her consent at a nightclub in the early 1990s. Anderson, who was in her 20s the time, said Trump was a stranger, a guy sitting next to her in a nightclub.

Jill Harth, a makeup artist, says Trump groped her up her skirt at a dinner for contestants at one of her beauty pageants in 1992. She told the Guardian that Trump “pushed me against the wall and had her hands all over me and tried to pull my dress up “in one of her children’s bedrooms in Mar-a-Lagoin in the early 90s.

Temple Taggart McDowell, a former Miss USA contestant, said Trump forcibly kissed her on the lips more than once during the pageant in 1997.

Amy Dorris, a former model, told the Guardian that Trump groped her and forced her tongue down her throat in 1997 during the US Open tennis tournament. “I was pushing him. And then that’s when his grip got tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything,” she said. “I felt trapped.”

Lisa Boyne told HuffPost in 2016 that at a dinner party she attended in 1996, women forced her to cross the table to leave the room. She says Trump commented on her underwear and vagina as she walked past him.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll says Trump pushed her against the wall of a department store walk-in closet in the mid-1990s and forced his penis inside her. She filed a lawsuit against Trump accusing him of rape.

Mariah Billado, who was Miss Vermont in the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, says Trump entered her dressing room without her consent as she and other contestants were partially undressed. Trump admitted to walking into the locker room and watching contestants undressed on the Howard Stern Show in 2005, telling Stern he got away with it because “I own the contest.”

Jessica Leeds says Trump put his hand under her skirt and groped it “all over” as he sat next to him on a flight in the late 1970s. When she met him at the At a party in New York several years later, Trump recognized her and called her a “bitch.” She told the New York Times in 2016, “It was shocking. It was like a bucket of cold water was being thrown at me.”

Cathy Heller told The Guardian that she was celebrating a Mother’s Day brunch in Mar-a-Lago in the late 1990s with her husband, children and stepmother when Trump walked over to her table and forcefully kissed her and grabbed her. She said Trump got angry when she tried to avoid his kiss and said, “Oh, come on!”

Karena Virginia told a press conference in 2016 that Trump walked up to her in the parking lot at the US Open in 1998 and groped her chest against her will and asked, “You don’t know not who I am? “

Karen Johnson, a member of the Mar-a-Lago club, says Trump pulled her behind a set of curtains and forcibly grabbed her vagina and kissed her on the lips in the early 2000s. haven’t had my say on the matter, ”she said. Trump continued to pursue her, repeatedly calling her and offering to fly her to New York.

Miss Teen USA contestant Bridget Sullivan says Trump walked into pageant dressing room undressed and hugged her “a little low [her] back “against his will. He was like” a scary uncle, “Sullivan says.

Tasha Dixon, another Miss Teen USA contestant, made a similar claim against Trump, saying he walked into her dressing room during the pageant as she and the other girls were “half-naked changing in our bikinis. There was no second to put on a dressing gown. or any sort of clothes or whatever. “Dixon was 18 when Trump eyed her in 2001.

Natasha Stoynoff, a reporter for People Magazine, said Trump sexually assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago club in 2005 while the newly married Melania was in another room changing into a Photo shoot. Trump said he would take her to Peter Luger’s steakhouse and said, “You know we’re going to have an affair, don’t you?”

Former porn actress Jessica Drake told a press conference held by lawyer Gloria Allred in 2016 that Trump kissed and grabbed her without her permission in her hotel room in Lake Tahoe after a charity golf tournament in 2006. She said two other young women were also in attendance. , and he kissed them by force too. Trump offered him $ 10,000 to return to his hotel room on his own later. When she declined his offer, he said “What do you want? How many ? and offered him the use of his private plane.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant of “The Apprentice,” told a press conference in 2016 that during a private meeting in his room at the Beverly Hills hotel in 2007, Trump “grabbed my shoulder and pulled started kissing me again and placed her hand on my breast. “

Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist for the Bayrock Group, one of Trump’s companies at Trump Tower, said Trump forcibly kissed her without her consent in front of an elevator in 2005. “It was so inappropriate,” said Crooks told the New York Times in 2016.

Mindy McGillivray says Trump forcibly grabbed her buttocks without her consent in 2003 backstage at a Ray Charles concert in Mar-a-Lago.

Miss USA 2006 contestant Samantha Holvey told CNN in 2016 that Trump “inspected” her and other contestants “like we’re just meat, we’re just sex objects “, before the competition. It made her feel “the dirtiest I have felt in my entire life,” she says.

Former Miss Finland Ninni Laaksonen told a Finnish newspaper Trump groped her without her consent and “grabbed my butt” backstage at David Letterman’s 2006 show when she made an appearance with others Miss Universe candidates. Trump was the owner of the Miss Universe pageant at the time.

Cassandra Searles, a former Miss USA contestant, said Trump “continually grabbed my ass and invited me to his hotel room” during the contest in 2013. She says Trump treated her as well as the other candidates “like cattle”. Trump was the owner of the Miss USA pageant.

Sexual assault by forcibly grabbing and touching the breasts and vaginas. Forced kisses. Push the women against the walls and hold them against their will. Pull a woman behind a set of curtains and assault her. Make disgusting and humiliating comments about the genitals and other parts of the body. Peeping naked teens backstage at a contest.

And violent and forced rapes, more than once.

Donald Trump is not the only one among Republican sex abusers. Currently, Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida is under investigation by several law enforcement agencies for child sex trafficking, pimping and sex with a minor.

Andrew Cuomo came out as governor of New York. Donald Trump has just said he has raised $ 100 million, probably with a view to running for president again in 2024. His support among members of the Republican Party is currently over 80%. Republicans obviously believe sexual harassment and assault on women is a sign of strength and manhood, and a reason to vote for disgusting slimeball like Donald Trump.

There is a difference between Democrats and Republicans. Do not forget it.

