Australian ex-pm shows how to appease China

Kevin Rudd has offered Xi, the most dangerous ruler of this century, a shield against almost every allegation made to him.

The wise learn from the mistakes of others, the fools from theirs. Politicians, especially those of liberal disposition, never learn: they dogmatically persist in the policy of appeasement. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is one of them.

In an article in a major Indian newspaper, former Australian Prime Minister Rudd practically absolves Chinese President Xi Jinping of all his sins, blaming all of his own domestic political anxieties. Reading the article, one gets the impression that Xi is like some kind of old Hindi movie hero: a criminal protagonist with a heart of gold; his wickedness is not the result of his free will but of haalaat (roughly, socio-economic conditions).

The former Australian prime minister has done what the Global Times’ most cunning commentators have been unable to do: offer Xi, the most dangerous leader of this century, a shield against nearly every allegation made to him. The People’s Liberation Army aggression in the Himalayas: In a perfect world, Xi would probably prefer a calm border and a more stable and positive relationship with India, given the many strategic challenges China now faces from everyone sides.

But, Mr. Rudd, who made the world imperfect in the first place? Who triggered the deadly coronavirus around the world, killing millions of people, destroying economies and livelihoods and negatively affecting billions of people? Who was the aggressor in Galwan? The answer to all these questions is the Chinese Communist Party.

Rudd, however, continues to provide cover fire for the CCP: Seen from Beijing, China’s strategic environment is starting to deteriorate in South and Central Asia. As the United States withdraws and the Taliban advance in Afghanistan, China fears the prospect of instability and the emergence of a haven for terrorism directed against its policies in Xinjiang. This instability also threatens to disrupt China’s major regional investments made under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a reality already highlighted by the growing threat of terrorism in Pakistan, where there is had multiple terrorist attacks against Chinese interests, including July 14. bombardment, which killed nine Chinese nationals

The empirical evidence does not support such claims. The worsening situation in South and Central Asia is the direct and indirect result of China’s actions. The only major dispute in South Asia is between India and Pakistan, and it is because of the latter’s continued support for jihad in Kashmir and elsewhere. China may very well persuade or coerce Pakistan, its satellite state, to behave, but it does not. In fact, Beijing is pushing Islamabad to promote terrorism in India, as evidenced by its veto on Hafiz Saeed.

Central Asia is troubled mainly because of the unrest in Afghanistan, which in turn is the result of the wickedness of the Taliban. It is a well-known fact that unlike a few decades ago when Islamic warriors had enormous support from the oil sheikhs, Pakistan is today the main supporter of the Taliban.

According to Rudd, Beijing continues to be deeply concerned about the ever-present specter of ethnic separatism in China. How liberal politicians twist language! The Beijing genocide of Uyghur Muslims is described as a grave concern.

Rudd’s deep concern for China is such that he alludes to India as the instigator of recent border problems between the two countries: it is probably not a coincidence that Xi only visited the Potala Palace in Lhasa two times. weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent official birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama for the first time since Modi came to power in 2014.

You have to be either ignorant or bad for Chinese propaganda to think India started the Himalayan outbreak. Jawaharlal Nehru has done everything possible to keep the Chinese in a good mood. He faced criticism at home for appeasing Mao and Chou. He even declined the offer of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which he insisted must go to China.

In 2003, Atal Bihari Vajpayee recognized Tibet as part of China. Prime Minister Modi has met with Xi 18 times and has done his best to improve relations with Beijing. The outcome: Galwan. Yet Rudd seems to believe India should have done more. Perhaps hand over the territory that China claims to be its own.

Rudd is extremely considerate of Beijing’s worries and concerns: China is deeply concerned about the re-emergence and strengthening of multilateral opposition to China, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) between the United States, the Japan, Australia and India.

As a result, Beijing has come to see itself more and more as beset by threats from all sides, a predicament to which Chinese culture is deeply sensitive, given that being ambushed on 10 sides is the one of the ultimate strategic dilemmas recorded in the Chinese canon of military classics.

This is contrary to the facts: Quad is the consequence, not the cause, of China’s belligerence. But Rudd wants everyone to believe that Xi is playing the card of chauvinism just to reinforce his image as a true nationalist.

He writes: In the fall of 2022, the Chinese Communist Party will hold its 20th Party Congress, when new senior leadership ranks are raised, and Xi is likely to be confirmed in power for another term and potentially for life. Until that happens, all facts of political life in China will be shaped by Xis’ need to show absolute strength and resolve on all foreign and domestic matters. And so that his subordinates show absolute loyalty.

In other words, the whole world should silently if he grumpily undergoes Xis rising to absolute power. In the meantime, we should let China harass its neighbors, slaughter ethnic and religious minorities, and do whatever it sees fit. Appeasement should know no bounds. That’s what Kevin Rudd believes.

Ravi Shanker Kapoor is a freelance journalist.