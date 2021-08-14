Dominion’s libel suit is moving forward. It’s good for democracy.





A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a major defamation case against key supporters of former President Donald Trumps, false allegations of voter fraud could continue. This is a victory not only for the plaintiff, Dominion, a company that sells voting machines and software, but also for the American public. It looks more and more like defamation lawsuits might be our best bet to hold electoral conspiracy theorists accountable and to deter future false allegations of electoral fraud.

The defendants in the case are Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, lawyers who promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election, and Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow and frequent peddler of election plots. The three are now stuck defending themselves against the Dominions libel lawsuit thanks to the judges’ decision not to dismiss the case as they had requested.

The lawsuit, in a very general way, involves allegations that Powell, Giuliani and Lindell made about Dominion rigging the 2020 election. To be successful in its libel action, Dominion must prove that Powell, Giuliani and / or Lindell expressed or implied a false fact (as opposed to an opinion) about Dominion and that they knew the statements to be false or recklessly ignored the fact that the statements were false.

Judge Carl Nichols who presided over the case is no liberal darling, he was appointed by none other than Trump himself. And the contempt the federal judge showed for the statements made and the defenses of Powell, Giuliani and Lindell was palpable. A quick read of the 44-page opinion reveals a fair amount of judicial derision.

Nichols was quick to dismiss Powell’s first defense: that a reasonable person couldn’t believe that many of his comments about the 2020 election were statements of fact. It is simply not the law that provable false statements cannot be prosecuted if made in the context of an election, Nichols wrote. In other words, if you lie about a person or other legal entity, you can be sued for libel, even if the lie is about an election.

It’s worth dwelling on Powell’s claim that no one should have believed what she was saying was real fact. As to whether a reasonable juror could conclude that Powell expressed or implied a false fact about Dominion, Nichols concluded that this was not a close decision. Some of Powell’s biggest hits quickly followed, like her claim that she was eager to present all the evidence. . . on Dominion, starting with the fact that it was created to produce modified voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chvez.

Nichols then ruthlessly rejected Powell and Lindells ‘argument that Dominions’ claim failed to demonstrate that the defendants knew or recklessly ignored the fact that the allegedly defamatory statements were false. Powell’s defense is that she relied on sworn statements from other people when she made her alleged false statements. Likewise, Lindell’s defense was that he had evidence (creepy quotes from Nichols, not mine) to back up his alleged lies.

Again, here is Nichols with the legal crackdown, there is no rule that a defendant cannot act in defiance of the truth by relying on affidavits under oath, especially affidavits under oath that the defendant played a role in the creation, he wrote of Powells’ claim. And as for Lindells’ position: [A] a reasonable juror might conclude that the existence of a vast international conspiracy that is ignored by the government but proven by a spreadsheet on an internet blog is so inherently improbable that only a reckless man would believe.

Nichols also rejected Giulianis’ argument that the case should be dismissed because Dominion did not seek the right kind of damages to be recovered in the lawsuit.

There is something truly cathartic about reading a jurist, whether nominated by a Republican or a Democrat, dismissing the arguments of Powell, Lindell and Giulianis as a raptor dismantling its prey. But more important than catharsis (and schadenfreude), the Nichols decision is fair on the law and underscores the importance of libel cases as a tool to deter behavior that could undermine not only individual elections, but our faith. in the elections themselves.

In short: Justice stands. The fact that the opinion, regarding whether some of Trump’s biggest public supporters can be sued for libel, was written by someone appointed by Trump is extremely important. This shows us that many of the federal judges raised over the past four years are not, in fact, mere political actors in gowns. Rather, they are lawyers whose job it is to apply the facts of each case to the law and make a decision, whether or not it is bad for the person who appointed them to their revered office. Respect for judges, who are one of our three branches of government, is essential to maintaining respect for government in general.

Dominions libel lawsuits may be the best legal avenue to hold Powell, Lindell and Giuliani accountable for what appears to be a vast web of lies about the 2020 presidential election. The Dominions case is already successful to the extent where they were judged on the merits. If they win, the case could serve as a massive warning against the next group of liars who seek to undermine our election.

