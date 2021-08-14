vaccinations 50 cr – A historic achievement | COVID vaccine in India | PM Modi

India on August 7, 2021, passed a significant milestone of 50 crore of COVID-19 vaccines administered to its citizens, taking a big step towards defeating the deadly virus. Despite several trials and negative campaigns, India has managed to effectively manage the world’s largest and fastest vaccination program; Credit for such a successful and far-reaching campaign goes to the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Covid Warriors, Doctors, Scientists and Medical Staff whose dedication, courage and perseverance made this possible. Today the whole world is in awe of how India fought the Corona pandemic with courage and determination, leading the difficult task of vaccinating more than a sixth of the world’s population.

While there was panic everywhere, India, under the leadership and leadership of Narendra Modi, began its quest to develop indigenous vaccines with good seriousness. The world was stunned when, in the record nine months of the spread of the Covid pandemic, India succeeded in developing not one but two ‘Made In India’ vaccines. It was a rare feat for which all credit goes to our doctors and scientists.

Without being misled by the negative propaganda or the disparagement of certain opposition parties, the Prime Minister diligently prepared the program of deployment of the vaccine to give immune shields to 135 crore of citizens. The way he led India’s gargantuan fight against Covid is exemplary.

On January 16, 2021, India launched the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program. Initially there were some challenges, but overcoming them India took 85 days to complete the first 10 crore vaccines. On June 21, 2021, the Narendra Modi government took the full scope of the vaccination campaign under its supervision, and announced that it would carry out the pan-Indian vaccination free of charge, a historic decision given the scale and breadth of the campaign. countryside. The message was loud and clear – our PM cares. Since then, there has been no turning back.

From the very beginning, the Prime Minister has continuously monitored the entire vaccination program, ensuring its rapid and efficient implementation. India was able to complete the next 10 crore vaccinations in just 45 days to hit the 20 crore mark. Since then, driving has continued at high gear. India performed the next 10 crore vaccinations in just 29 days to hit the 30 crore mark, while the next 10 crore vaccinations were completed in 24 days and the last 10 crore vaccinations were performed in just 20 days to cross. the 50 crore mark.

The 50 crore mark is an important benchmark for us, but as Robert Frost said, “I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.” Thus, we must fulfill the mission of the Honorable Prime Minister to complete our nationwide vaccination campaign by the end of this year. India will have well over 136 crore in doses by the end of this year as production has increased. We will have 26.65 crore of doses available in August, 26.15 crore in September, 28.25 crore in October, 28.25 crore in November and 28.5 crore in December.

Among the many important decisions taken by Narendra Modi, there is that of simplifying the compulsory license policy, this was done to speed up vaccine production, which has made it possible to smooth the circulation of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. It guaranteed the Russian Sputnik manufacturing license in the country and just days ago the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also approved for use in the country. In the coming days, more vaccines will be available in India.

The course of India’s vaccination campaign has been difficult. He crossed many obstacles to reach the important milestone of 50 crores of vaccination. On April 14, 2020, the Honorable Prime Minister formed the “Vaccine Working Group”, which within 15 days removed all obstacles on the path to vaccine development to steer India in a new league of vaccine producing countries. Narendra Modi himself oversaw the whole process and even visited facilities where vaccines were being developed and boosted the morale of our doctors and scientists.

It was a momentous journey, despite the negative role played by some opposition parties who desperately tried to derail the entire Corona vaccination program. As the Prime Minister led India’s fight against the coronavirus, the opposition was busy spreading ducks and seriously criticizing vaccines. One opposition party even called the “Made In India” vaccine a “BJP vaccine”. Such was the desperation among the opposition ranks to discredit India and its scientists. These opposition parties neither cooperated with the Center nor supported the Prime Minister. They had a common agenda: to derail India’s fight against the COVID virus.

The main conspirator was the Congress Party whose senior leaders and chief ministers have consistently questioned the effectiveness of vaccines and spread rumors about its side effects. They called our fellow citizens “guinea pigs”, “lab rats” to vitiate the environment when people were fighting the epidemic. Some congressional-led states even refused to let the vaccination campaign go on, resulting in the overall campaign slowing down.

Congress even tried to derail the process by creating a false vaccine shortage narrative, yet the fact remains that some congressional-led states have committed the unpardonable sin of wasting precious vaccines and hijacking vaccines to private hospitals.

When some states ruled by Congress and the Aam Aadmi party attempted to confuse the procurement and distribution of vaccines, the prime minister quickly called their bluff by taking over all of the immunization under his supervision. The citizens understood the contemptible behavior of the opposition and decided to step up Narendra Modi’s efforts to speed up the vaccination program. Since then, the driving has continued effectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has always stood firmly on the Prime Minister’s side in India’s fight against the deadly virus. His workers gave their full support to the government and worked with it and the local authorities in times of crisis. While the world is still battling the virus, the BJP has now launched the “Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan” to build a team of trained health volunteers who will assist our frontline health workers whenever the need arises. feel. So far we have trained over 1.5 lakh of volunteers.

During the COVID pandemic, our doctors, nurses and health workers have done exemplary work in the service of humanity. There are many stories of the courage, compassion, dedication and sacrifice of our Corona warriors that keep our heads held high in respect, honor, admiration and pride. Our fellow citizens have also shown their true character by standing resolutely alongside the Prime Minister in the war against the deadly virus.

India has proven to the world that we Indians never fail in difficult times and are always resilient in the face of adversity. A shining example is our fight against the COVID virus.

We all know how many years it took for other vaccines to reach India. During the reign of Congress, it took several years for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine to reach India. Even the very important polio and tetanus vaccines took decades to reach India after they were developed.

Today India has shown the world that India is no longer dependent on developed countries for vaccine supply, not only has it succeeded in developing two world-class vaccines, but has also launched the world’s largest vaccine supply program. vaccination to the world. India has also helped many countries to provide vaccines. There has been a drastic change in the way the world looks at India today.

The strong will and foresight of our Prime Minister have served as a solid shield for every citizen in times of pandemic. Under his leadership, we will not grow weary or stop and further accelerate our vaccination campaign with the determination to make India a 100% vaccinated nation by the end of this year.