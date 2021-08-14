Trump, COVID to blame for low census response rates in Houston, community leaders say





Despite a team effort of hundreds of local officials, census officials and advocates, Houston’s response rate to the 2020 census fell short of the national average, according to census data.

About 59% of Houston households responded to the 2020 census by mail, phone, or the Internet, ranking it eighth out of the 10 largest cities in America. Nationally, 67% of people responded and Texas reached 63%. San Antonio and Dallas had about 66% and 60%, respectively.

The number confirms fears of local organizers that the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the political maneuvering of former President Donald Trump, will result in a low response rate, resulting in less federal dollars that can go to things such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure repairs. The Texas Demographic Center has estimated that for every 1% of the population that is ignored, the state loses $ 300 million in federal funding.

In 2010, about 70 percent of Houston households responded to the census, and 67 percent responded in 2000, according to census data. The national average was 74% in 2010 and 67% in 2000.

Although the census office will not release a demographic breakdown of response rates until later this year, advocates fear the largest gaps are in traditionally “hard to count” groups, which include racial minorities, immigrants. , low-income people and LGBTQ + people. , among many others. In a city like Houston, that actually covers almost everything except a small segment of the population.

“The same communities that are historically underestimated in the census are the same communities that have had the highest rates of illness and death from COVID,” said Frances Valdez, executive director of Houston in Action, a collective that coordinated outreach efforts among local leaders, philanthropists and community groups.

“We need to look at the underrated community and keep thinking about how we build infrastructure and engagement systems that really meet people where they are. Until we do, we won’t have a better tally in the next census, ”Valdez said.

Experts hoped that adding an option to complete the census online would result in a much higher response rate, but a pandemic that no one could have predicted has derailed those plans.

“The Census Bureau was hoping the auto-response rate would far exceed what we had in 2010, but I think, and I speculate, that the effect of COVID has had an impact on that,” said Lloyd Potter. , the state demographer. . “But if they hadn’t been so technologically (advanced), taken to the internet and so on, I hate to think what the spontaneous response rate would have been if they had just mailed them out and sent them back through the mail. job.”

The Census Bureau suspended field operations in March 2020 when the COVID-19 epidemic began to take hold, but the bureau slowly resumed outreach work in person in May. Outreach workers eventually visited 99.9% of households that did not respond themselves, according to census data, but statistics on the number of such visits that requested a response were not available.

According to local organizers who partnered with the office, however, the challenges in reaching “hard-to-count” communities date back to well before COVID-19. Valdez says she prefers the term “undercounted” communities because census bureau terminology places the blame on those who have been ignored.

“We’re talking about communities that have been historically marginalized by systemic racism and oppression in this country and that are intentionally left out, and then every 10 years the government says, ‘No, actually, we want to know your topic and how many people there are, ”Valdez said.

The 10-year gap between censuses also makes it difficult for newly arrived immigrants to understand the implications of the project, said Angelica Razo, Texas director of Mi Familia Vota.

“It’s a new routine that we have to normalize, and it’s very difficult,” said Razo.

The potential addition of a citizenship issue, which lawyers say could have scared the millions of unauthorized immigrants living in the United States, made matters worse for the immigrant population. Although the question was eventually dropped from the census after being blocked by the Supreme Court, the damage was already done, Razo said.

“There was a feeling that Trump was using the census to identify people of color and undocumented people with the citizenship issue, and that caused a lot of concern,” Razo said. “We must have had a lot of conversations in the field to explain what the census really was for, but people already had a different perception. “

The citizenship issue was just one of many initiatives that caused community leaders to question the former president’s motives during the census.

Deborah Chen, director of civic engagement programs at OCA-Greater Houston, said the Census Bureau was “crippled” by the Trump administration, which she said failed to divert necessary funds to the office. and left it underfunded.

Instead, community groups have been left to fill those gaps, according to Chen, who said the OCA-Greater Houston surveyed more than 221,000 households, mostly in the Alief, Gulfton, Asiatown and Sharpstown. Response rates in these areas have increased between 2 and 20 percent, Chen said.

“They had translated documents for Asian languages, but they were only available via electronic PDF. They didn’t have the resources to mass-print them in multiple languages, so we would print them and provide them to the Census Bureau… and give them to outreach workers, ”Chen said.

By 2023, the estimated cost of the census will have been $ 15.6 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Trump also controversially pushed back the August census deadline date from October 31 to September 30. The new deadline was finally pushed back to October 15 after a legal challenge.

Potter, the Texas demographer, said it was unfortunate that the census had become politicized.

“Demographers think and think the census should be a pretty boring thing, not something politicians talk about unless they say ‘Fill out your census forms’, so the results of the effort to ask the citizenship issue and the changes to the census end date… that sort of thing has not been helpful in terms of the logistics of carrying it out, ”Potter said.

