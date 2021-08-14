The constitutional amendment will not change the other articles: MPR Speaker





The amendment would be limited to these two articles. No other article would be changed Jakarta (ANTARA) – A limited amendment proposal to the 1945 state constitution will not open a Pandora’s box by infringing on other articles of the constitution, the president of the People’s Consultative Assembly said (MPR RI) Bambang Soesatyo. “I affirmed with President Joko Widodo, regarding article 37 of the Constitution regulating amendment, the proposed amendment would be minimized along with other unamended articles,” Soesatyo said in a statement. written received by AMONG in Jakarta on Saturday. He gave assurances in response to concerns expressed by members of the public that the proposed limited constitutional amendment could open up possibilities for changes in other parts of the Constitution, for example, regarding the presidential term limit. President Joko Widodo denied that the amendment would increase the presidential term limit from two to three, he said. He also noted that article 37 of the Constitution strictly regulates constitutional amendments. Any amendment must be proposed in writing by at least a third of the members of the MPR – a minimum of 237 deputies – and elucidate the proposed changes to the constitutional articles, he explained. “With such a strict requirement, I assure you that there would be no constitutional amendment other than the proposal to relaunch the State Political Directives (GBHN). Consider such proposals,” said Soesatyo. He confirmed that the proposed amendment would only change two articles of the Constitution – Article 3 to authorize the MPR to establish and modify the political orientations of the state and Article 23 to authorize the House of Representatives (DPR RI ) reject proposed state budgets if they conflict with state policy guidelines. “The amendment would be limited to the two said articles. No other article would be amended,” Soesatyo said. Related news: Government must prioritize domestic medical devices when sourcing: MPR

