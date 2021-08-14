Police cruelly mock trans people for courageously protesting escalating violence





Pakistani police have cruelly mocked trans and cisgender activists protecting themselves against a wave of transphobic violence that has gripped the country.

On Friday (August 13), more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, the country’s capital, to draw more attention to the wave and the slowness of local law enforcement to deal with it, Planet Transgender reported.

In violation of transgender rights, a protesters sign was read over the protesters were joined by members of the Awami Workers Party, a left-wing party.

But the agents sent to protect the protesters from brutality instead laughed at them, alleged Nayyab Ali, the founder of Transgender Rights Consultants Pakistan, one of the first trans rights groups registered with the Securities. Exchange Commission of Pakistan, on Twitter.

This police force should be used for the protection of citizens, she wrote.

They laugh at the trans, the peaceful cis protesters who are at the press club to show solidarity.

At least six trans people have been murdered in Pakistan since November 20, 2020, which is the annual Trans Day of Remembrance, according to an initiative of the same name that monitors murders of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people around the world. . .

Just last month, a transgender person was brutally shot while dancing at a party in Sari Behlol, Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali said.

The rise in the homicide rate comes after the Pakistani government first extended free health care to trans citizens. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government takes responsibility for the relentless discrimination they face.

Pakistan recognized trans people in 2012, adding a third gender option to official forms and documents.

The 2017 national census first counted Pakistan’s trans population, registering 10,418 trans people out of a population of around 207 million, although charities estimate there are at least 500,000 trans people.

In the Punjab, the government of the eastern states sought to curb such violence and stigma by deploying a landmark protection law to serve as a firewall last year.

The government is taking all possible measures for a peaceful environment throughout the province, said Ejaz Alam Augustine, Punjab’s human rights minister at the time.

