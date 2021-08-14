Politics
Zhang Wenhong | The voice of reason in China
Chinas Dr. Fauci was how the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post described Zhang Wenhong, the Chinese epidemiologist who has become, for many in his country, the face of science during the pandemic.
The two share similar traits, as outspoken experts who have explained the science of COVID-19 day after day to a concerned public.
However, the similarities largely end there. Unlike Dr Anthony Faucis who heads the national role, Dr Zhang does not hold such an official national position.
Also unlike Dr Fauci, who has consistently taken positions that were adamantly opposed to Donald Trump’s administration, Dr Zhang has had to perform a much more delicate tightrope walk – in China, the national story of COVID-19 continues to be closely managed by the ruling Communist Party.
Delta variant
After the initial delayed response in Wuhan, China was able to return to some normalcy last summer after months of one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. A strategy combining lockdowns and an effective testing and traceability system, coupled with continued international travel bans, has allowed China to escape a second wave unlike most countries. However, the country is currently facing its biggest challenge since last year with the Delta variant. Millions of people are in lockdown, the largest number since the height of the pandemic.
The strategy has seemed to work so far to curb a massive spread of the Delta variant. It has also sparked an intense debate in China over whether what is known as its zero COVID strategy – referring to an approach that calls for strict measures until cases are completely eliminated in any local cluster. – is sustainable, while some of the other countries are starting to do so. Open up.
The Communist Party leadership has strongly supported this strategy, even as China advances by vaccinating hundreds of millions of its citizens. There are also political issues. Beijing sees it as a justification for the Chinese model and how it has curbed COVID-19 while the rest of the world, especially the United States, China’s big rival, has faltered.
When Dr Zhang launched into this debate recently, he discovered that tightrope walking may have become even trickier.
On July 28, Dr Zhang posted a long memo to his newly acquired 3.7 million subscribers on Sina Weibo, the Twitter equivalent that has helped spread his popularity. “What we’ve been through is not the hardest part, he wrote.“ The hardest thing requires the wisdom to live with the virus for a long time.
This caused a strong reaction. Gao Qiang, former health minister, released a response shared by Peoples Daily, denouncing foreign governments for advocating living with the virus (unlike China, obviously) and saying it was “surprising that some experts in our country had advised the nation to come up with strategies to coexist with the virus. While a calm and measured approach won her praise, she has now sparked controversy.
Ascension to Glory
Dr Zhang, 52, was unknown to most of the Chinese public before COVID-19. At Huashan, a large hospital in Shanghai, he headed the Department of Infectious Diseases, a post through which he helped shape the widely hailed Shanghai government’s response, which was seen as keeping cases low but without some of the measures. the most severe seen elsewhere in China, which Dr. Zhang has occasionally criticized indirectly.
He advocated a disciplined but measured approach. We hope to catch the rats without breaking the porcelain, he wrote in a Jan. 24 post, the South China Morning Post reported, adding that if we pursue the goal of zero infections, life would be too hard.
Having no fear of the virus has been a constant theme. “There is now a growing belief that the epidemic will not end in the short term, and probably not in the long term,” he said in the now infamous July 28 article. “Most virologists in the world world now accept that it is endemic. viruses and that the world must learn to live with.
Dr Zhang made a cautious case for openness, referring to President Xi Jinping’s signature diplomatic slogan of building a community of shared destiny, a stark contrast to the country’s current precinct. The way China chooses in the future must be to ensure a community of shared destiny with the world, he wrote, “to return to normal life, and at the same time to protect its citizens from fear. virus.
The July 28 post divided opinions. For some, it was irresponsible heresy that undermined China’s approach. For others, it strengthened his status as the voice of reason. Dr Zhang, meanwhile, hasn’t posted since.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/zhang-wenhong-chinas-voice-of-reason/article35916554.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]