Zhang Wenhong | The voice of reason in China

Chinas Dr. Fauci was how the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post described Zhang Wenhong, the Chinese epidemiologist who has become, for many in his country, the face of science during the pandemic.

The two share similar traits, as outspoken experts who have explained the science of COVID-19 day after day to a concerned public.

However, the similarities largely end there. Unlike Dr Anthony Faucis who heads the national role, Dr Zhang does not hold such an official national position.

Also unlike Dr Fauci, who has consistently taken positions that were adamantly opposed to Donald Trump’s administration, Dr Zhang has had to perform a much more delicate tightrope walk – in China, the national story of COVID-19 continues to be closely managed by the ruling Communist Party.

Delta variant

After the initial delayed response in Wuhan, China was able to return to some normalcy last summer after months of one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. A strategy combining lockdowns and an effective testing and traceability system, coupled with continued international travel bans, has allowed China to escape a second wave unlike most countries. However, the country is currently facing its biggest challenge since last year with the Delta variant. Millions of people are in lockdown, the largest number since the height of the pandemic.

The strategy has seemed to work so far to curb a massive spread of the Delta variant. It has also sparked an intense debate in China over whether what is known as its zero COVID strategy – referring to an approach that calls for strict measures until cases are completely eliminated in any local cluster. – is sustainable, while some of the other countries are starting to do so. Open up.

The Communist Party leadership has strongly supported this strategy, even as China advances by vaccinating hundreds of millions of its citizens. There are also political issues. Beijing sees it as a justification for the Chinese model and how it has curbed COVID-19 while the rest of the world, especially the United States, China’s big rival, has faltered.

When Dr Zhang launched into this debate recently, he discovered that tightrope walking may have become even trickier.

On July 28, Dr Zhang posted a long memo to his newly acquired 3.7 million subscribers on Sina Weibo, the Twitter equivalent that has helped spread his popularity. “What we’ve been through is not the hardest part, he wrote.“ The hardest thing requires the wisdom to live with the virus for a long time.

This caused a strong reaction. Gao Qiang, former health minister, released a response shared by Peoples Daily, denouncing foreign governments for advocating living with the virus (unlike China, obviously) and saying it was “surprising that some experts in our country had advised the nation to come up with strategies to coexist with the virus. While a calm and measured approach won her praise, she has now sparked controversy.

Ascension to Glory

Dr Zhang, 52, was unknown to most of the Chinese public before COVID-19. At Huashan, a large hospital in Shanghai, he headed the Department of Infectious Diseases, a post through which he helped shape the widely hailed Shanghai government’s response, which was seen as keeping cases low but without some of the measures. the most severe seen elsewhere in China, which Dr. Zhang has occasionally criticized indirectly.

He advocated a disciplined but measured approach. We hope to catch the rats without breaking the porcelain, he wrote in a Jan. 24 post, the South China Morning Post reported, adding that if we pursue the goal of zero infections, life would be too hard.

Having no fear of the virus has been a constant theme. “There is now a growing belief that the epidemic will not end in the short term, and probably not in the long term,” he said in the now infamous July 28 article. “Most virologists in the world world now accept that it is endemic. viruses and that the world must learn to live with.

Dr Zhang made a cautious case for openness, referring to President Xi Jinping’s signature diplomatic slogan of building a community of shared destiny, a stark contrast to the country’s current precinct. The way China chooses in the future must be to ensure a community of shared destiny with the world, he wrote, “to return to normal life, and at the same time to protect its citizens from fear. virus.

The July 28 post divided opinions. For some, it was irresponsible heresy that undermined China’s approach. For others, it strengthened his status as the voice of reason. Dr Zhang, meanwhile, hasn’t posted since.