Raskin to speak at Old Whaling Church





Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland 8th District, will speak about the future of democracy at Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Tuesday during a political fundraiser on the island.

Raskin has been to the vineyard a few times before, but this time hell is speaking at the pulpit when he takes center stage at Old Whaling Church to talk about his experiences leading the impeachment trial. former President Donald Trump and the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

It is a battle in a war to defend democracy that will last for a long time, Raskin told The Times in a telephone interview. Donald Trump is rallying his forces and trying to organize a comeback and he has clearly become the dominant and undisputed force within the Republican Party.

Raskin represents the 8th Congressional District of Marylands which borders Washington DC and includes the counties of Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll. He was one of the many inside the Capitol building during the attack. Her youngest daughter and a son-in-law were inside the building sitting in the gallery on the second floor.

As rioters knocked on the doors of the Congress Hall, Raskin was evacuated to a safe place with other members of Congress. Her daughter and son-in-law hid in a colleague’s office.

Many of the Capitol and Metropolitan Police who were on duty on January 6 are Raskins voters. Capitol Officer Harry Dunn, who spoke at the July 27 hearing about the racism he faced in the attack, lives in the Raskins district.

Raskin said he spent a lot of time talking with officers who were on duty that day. On Wednesday, Raskin spoke with an officer who suffered two broken ribs, kidney damage and spinal damage, as well as mental and emotional damage after being attacked with a steel pipe and a Trump flag.

It was not a tourist visit. They were armed tourists, Raskin said.

Raskin says he sees January 6 as three rings of activity: the outer ring which was a mass protest by former President Donald Trump that turned into a riot; a middle circle, the organization and combination of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Aryan Nation and other domestic violence extremists; and the inner ring, the violent insurrection on the Capitol.

One of the horrors of January 6 was that Donald Trumps organizers essentially brought together extremist domestic violence groups from across the country for the first time, Raskin said. They were able to organize the same kind of rally to unite the right that we saw in Charlottesville in 2017, but it was on steroids.

While Raskin serves on the bipartisan US House special committee on the January 6 attack, he said there were GOP colleagues who strictly follow Trump, conspiracy theory and more characteristic lies. of a religious cult than of a modern political party.

He said the committee’s work can be contrasted with work done in Trump’s second impeachment trial, led by Raskin.

Where the second impeachment trial involved one person, Trump, and a crime, incitement to violent insurgency, the Jan.6 committee is looking at many people and how the attack was organized, who paid for it, why have these actors converged against government and congress and the counting of electoral votes, and to what extent are we in constant danger.

Going forward, Raskin said lies and propaganda must be excavated and then overturned before the country can heal.

Democracy has a foundation on which it must stand and that foundation is truth, he said. We need to find the truth and respect for the facts and then we can reach out in a spirit of civic affection and solidarity to try to bring people back.

Quoting Voltaire, Raskin said: Anyone who can make you believe in nonsense can make you commit atrocities.

Speaking about his late son, Tommy Raskin, whom he lost just days before the insurgency, Raskin said his son’s untold loss prompted him to write an open tribute.

Tommy Raskin had limitless promises and a great love of the word and he had so much to offer, Raskin said. We felt it was important that Tommy’s ideas and contributions were not lost.

Raskin told The Times he recently finished writing a book about his son on Jan.6 and the impeachment trial.

It is my best effort to understand this extraordinary convergence of traumatic events in the life of my family and our republic, said Raskin.

The event will take place at Old Whaling Church on Tuesday August 17th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm Doors open at 5:30 pm. Tickets cost $ 25 and include the option of additional contributions. Tickets can be purchased here.

