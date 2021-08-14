4 more sites in India added to Ramsar list: everything you need to know

India added another feather to its hat when four more sites – two in Haryana and Gujarat each – were recognized as Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this development proud.

“It is a matter of pride for us that four Indian sites are awarded Ramsar recognition. This once again demonstrates India’s centuries-old ethic of preserving natural habitats, working for the protection of flora and fauna. wildlife and to build a greener planet, ”Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

After the latest addition, India now has 46 such sites, the Union Environment Ministry said.

What is the Ramsar Convention?

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty adopted on February 2, 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the southern shore of the Caspian Sea.

It entered into force for India on February 1, 1982. Wetlands of international importance are declared Ramsar sites.

Last year, Ramsar declared another 10 wetland sites in India as Sites of International Importance.

What sites are added to the Ramsar Convention this year?

Sultanpur National Park in Gurgaon and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in Jhajjar (both in Haryana) were added to the list this year. Apart from that, Thol and Wadhwana from Gujarat also became a paert of the convention.

According to the Department of the Environment, the objective of the Ramsar List is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands that are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life through the maintenance of their components, processes and ecosystem benefits.

Why were these sites added to the Ramsar Convention?

Haryana’s Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary is a man-made freshwater wetland. It is also the largest in Haryana. Over 250 species of birds use the sanctuary throughout the year as a resting and resting site.

The site is home to more than 10 globally threatened species, including the endangered Egyptian vulture, steppe eagle, Pallas eagle and black-bellied tern.

Sultanpur National Park is home to over 220 species of resident, winter migratory and local migratory waterbirds at critical stages in their life cycle. More than 10 of them are globally threatened.

The Lake Thol Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat is on the Central Asian Flyway and over 320 species of birds can be found here.

The wetland is home to more than 30 species of endangered waterfowl, such as the critically endangered White-rumped Vulture and the Sociable Lapwing, as well as the Sarus’s Crane, Common Noodle, and Miniature Goose.

Meanwhile, the Wadhvana Wetland in Gujarat is of international importance for its avifauna as it provides a wintering ground for migrating waterbirds, including more than 80 species that migrate on the flyway of Central Asia.

World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands (February 2, 1971). According to the Union’s Environment Ministry, this year’s theme is “Wetlands and Water”. The ministry said that with the theme, the intention is to focus on the availability of water and its use.

What are wetlands?

Natural wetlands are permanently or seasonally saturated with water and create habitats for aquatic plants. They hold large volumes of water and their slow release makes them important in combating extreme weather conditions like floods and droughts.

Called “landscape kidneys”, wetlands contribute to water purification, water regulation, biodiversity, aesthetics and recreation, according to the United Nations.

India has a maximum of wetlands in South Asia – 7.7 lakh – covering the geographical area of ​​the country at 4.6%, according to a report by the NGO Wetland International.

Some notable wetlands in India

The 46 Ramsar sites in India include Lake Chilika in Odisha, Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, Lake Harike in Punjab, Lake Loktak in Manipur, and Lake Wular in Jammu and Kashmir.