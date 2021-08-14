New revelations show Nintendo Switch owners have a lot to look forward to in 2022





Hello hello and welcome to another roundup of the latest Nintendo news of the week. Although these few days seemed rather calm, a lot has happened in the world of Nintendo. We’ve heard about some upcoming Switch games, seen the highly anticipated Independent Shadow release on the eShop, and also found that someone at Nintendo has a savvy sense of humor when it comes to Kirby. Let’s dive in.

Voice actor accidentally reveals Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Who would have guessed that Jenna Coleman, former Doctor Who student, who played Clara Oswald opposite Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, would be the source of a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 revelation? Turns out she voiced Melia, one of the characters in the first game, and could appear in the third, so it’s not just out of left field.

VPN offers: lifetime license for $ 16, monthly plans for $ 1 and more

So where did we learn this? On Monday, Fanbyte’s Imran Khan reported on a two-month-old Youtube video in which Coleman was interviewed by a video game channel called Din’s Meteorite. Towards the end of the interview, Coleman said, “My God, when was the first game? Ten years ago? That was a long time ago, I did it before the Doctor Who days and when they did the second one, they asked me to And I think they’re gonna do another one. Common knowledge? I don’t know. Yeah, I think they’re gonna do another one. I don’t know if I have the right to say that.

Source: Nintendo

Since Din’s Meteorite is a smaller chain, it took a while for the news to spread and finally exploded last weekend. Fanbyte sources have determined that Monolith Soft, the developers behind the Xenoblade Chronicles games are in fact working on the third entry in the series and have plans to release it in the winter of 2021. However, due to the pandemic, it is very likely the game won’t. out until next year at least.

Darksiders 3 makes its way to Switch

Source: THQ Nordic

This week, we learned that THQ Nordic’s hack and slash action-adventure will not only arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 30, but it will also receive a physical release. It will include the two DLCs that have been released so far and will sell for $ 40. This may be a smaller launch that won’t be as easy to find as some other physical games. If you are a collector of physical copies, you will need to keep an eye on him and tear him up when you can.

Boyfriend Dungeon and Axiom Verge 2 shadow drop on eShop

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

Wednesday morning we had the wonderful pleasure of experiencing the last Indie World Showcase. A total of 19 tracks were released, some of the highlights being the long-awaited Boyfriend Dungeon and Axiom Verge 2, both of which released on Switch on the same morning. This sudden arrival on the eShop is quite surprising because there was not really a ceremony at the exit. Who knows why things are made the way they are, but at least we don’t have to wait any longer for these sweet games.

Many of these Indie Direct titles are coming to Switch next year, adding to the existing lineup of highly anticipated Switch games like Pokmon Legends: Arceus released in January and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel targeting a 2022 release ( although we’ll have to see if Zelda’s team can stick to that goal). One thing is for sure, if nothing is delayed, 2022 will be a great year for Nintendo Switch owners.

Kirby is Kafka

Source: iMore

On Thursday morning, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that a Kirby page on the official Nintendo website had been uploaded with a lot of reserved text and images. The Kirby page was then updated about an hour later. What’s worth mentioning is that in addition to the standard Lorem Ipsum fare that designers use as placeholder text, the page also featured the opening sentences of Franz Kafka’s most recognizable work, The Metamorphosis, the story of a man who wakes up one morning to find he has been transformed into a giant insect.

Seems like a clever little joke Nintendo has for its pink hero, considering Kirby is a character who can inhale enemies and transform into them. So who knows, maybe Kafka’s work is still used as Kirby placeholder text, or maybe it was just a random little event by someone with a good sense of humor. In any case, I approve.

Incoming Pokémon Switch news

Source: The Pokémon Company

On Friday morning, The Pokmon Company announced that a special Pokmon Presents will take place on Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m.ET. Apparently, the presentation will focus on the upcoming Switch games, Pokmon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which will be released in November as well as Pokmon Legends: Arceus, which is slated for release in late January.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of older Pokmon games originally released for Nintendo DS in 2006. There has been some controversy over the new top-to-bottom chibi design as it looks like a 3D version of the original games. , rather than a style with more details. Personally, I like the look because I think it pays homage to the original titles just like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Switch pays homage to the original Zelda game.

Source: The Pokmon Company Pokmon Brilliant Diamond and Brilliant Pearl.

But as for the presentation, I’m much more interested in hearing about Legends: Arceus. From the limited details we’ve learned so far, it looks like this adventure is moving away from the core Pokmon RPG mold by taking place in the old Sinnoh and revolving around players creating the very first Pokdex. Personally, I’ve wanted a more open-world Pokmon game since the Gamecube era, and I’m dying to know if this new game will finally take that itch off.

Given that it’s been a few years since Pokmon Sword and Shield released on Switch, we might finally hear about the upcoming base Pokmon games. Without a doubt, Game Freak is already working on Gen 9, it’s just a matter of when they’re ready to present it to us.

Well, that wraps up this week’s Nintendo recap. I’m sure I’ll have plenty to say next week after Pokmon Presents. At the very least, this week has helped me get more excited for 2022, as it’s already shaping up to be a great year for Nintendo Switch owners. What next game are you most looking forward to? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Until next time.

– Rebecca Spear

