Activists gain the right to lobby for ‘McMafia law’ investigation into Trump’s purchases in Scotland





A judge will allow a group of activists to challenge Scottish ministers over their failure to use the McMafia Act to delve into the mysterious funds Donald Trump used to buy one of his Scottish golf courses.

Judge Lord Sandison ruled on Wednesday that the case brought by global activist organization Avaaz could be pursued, citing the general and continuing public importance of the legal questions raised in determining the source of Trump’s money.

Scottish ministers are turning a blind eye to the cloud of suspicion that has hung over Trump Turnberry for far too long, Nick Flynn, the group’s US-based legal director, said in a statement welcoming the decision.

Avaaz will argue that an Unexplained Wealth Order must be filed against the Trump Organization to determine the source of the funds used to buy Turnberry, the golf course Trump bought for $ 60 million in 2014. Trump bought the resort and the land in Aberdeenshire in 2006 in cash. transactions at a time when he was seriously strapped for cash and could not find banks willing to lend him funds.

The UWO was created by what is known as the Scottish McMafia Act as a means of investigating financial crimes typically employed by Mafiosi, such as money laundering.

Trumps Scottish seaside resorts have yet to make a reported profit and, in fact, have lost around $ 75 million over eight years through 2019, according to the Trump Organization. They haven’t paid the Scottish government a dime in taxes and even collected some $ 800,000 in COVID-19 grants from UK taxpayers.

The arrangement has raised suspicions that the Turnberry course and Trumps Aberdeenshire club could be money laundering operations or, as The New Yorkers business writer Adam Davidson called it, disappearance operations of silver.

Trump is the creditor of his own businesses, which means that most resort costs are paid directly to the Trump Organization.

Trump owns the assets, lends money, owes money, owes him money, Davidson explained. Every year Trump lends himself millions, spends all that money on something, and claims the asset is worth all the money he spent.

Avaaz’s victory means Scottish ministers will now face court challenges over their continued failure to seek an unexplained wealth order to investigate Trump’s suspicious purchase of Turnberry, Flynn said in the statement. We hope ministers agree that buying Trumps requires the transparency that only a UWO can provide. Scotland’s reputation for upholding the rule of law and combating money laundering depends on it.

The Trump Organization could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a founding member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mcmafia-law-avaaz-donald-trump-scotland_n_611720cee4b07c1403151fd1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos