Alibaba’s Joe Tsai celebrates but China punishes Jack Ma

Until last month, no one knew that Joseph Chung-Hsin Tsai, better known as Joe Tsai, was the mystery shopper who deposited $ 157 million this spring on two huge condos at 220 Central Park South, the most expensive apartment building in the country.

So far, keeping a relatively low profile and understanding international office politics has worked well for Tsai, who would be worth at least $ 12 billion. The 57-year-old is the co-founder of Alibaba (the Chinese version of Amazon), the owner of the Brooklyn Nets and a friend of the Chinese Communist Party.

The same cannot be said of Jack Ma, his flamboyant former partner and the creative genius behind Alibaba. Ma has barely been seen in public in the past 10 months. Its wings were severed, possibly permanently, by officials after Ma publicly denounced her country’s banking system last fall. He is reportedly being re-educated by the Chinese Communist Party.

Tsai is more knowledgeable than Jack Ma, Peter Navarro, author of Death by China: facing the dragon, told the Post.

Joe Tsai’s American wife Clara (far left) is raising their three children in La Jolla, California. AFP / Getty Images

In America, you are canceled for saying the wrong thing. In China, you are canceled for becoming a bigger celebrity than [President] Xi Jinping. Tsai realized it; Jack Ma didn’t, Navarro said.

Tsai, who was born in Taiwan and educated in the United States with citizenship in Hong Kong and Canada, is currently traveling around the world. He divides his time between a luxury home in Hong Kong, a beachfront estate in La Jolla, Calif., And the new dig at Billionaires Row.

In addition to the Nets, Tsai and his wife, Kansas-born Clara Wu Tsai, are co-owners of the WNBA New York Liberty, the San Diego Seals lacrosse team, and the Barclays Center, where the Nets play their home games.

Tsai is reducing his Chinese risk by buying the Nets and Central Park South. It’s a smart thing to do, Gordon Chang, author of China’s impending collapse, told the Post. Xi is going after Chinese tech companies like never before and no one knows how it will end.

Meanwhile, Ma is believed to be under house arrest in China, experts say.

Hes lying low right now. I talk to her everyday, Tsai told CNBC in June. In fact, he’s doing very, very well. Hes taken up painting as a hobby.

Ma made Alibaba a $ 500 billion powerhouse and morphed into the most common kind of iconic leader among billionaires in the US and UK. At one point, his face would have been more recognizable in China and the world than Xis.

Ma hung out with movie stars like Tom Cruise and Daniel Craig and prominent politicians around the world, and became known for his crazy performances dressing like Michael Jackson or Elton John at Alibaba office.

His high life came to a halt when he gave a now infamous speech at a conference in 2020, calling on Chinese state banks and regulators to be backward. Among other things, Ma criticized their pawnshop mentality.

Tsai and his wife own the Brooklyn Nets and joined star player Kevin Durant for a WNBA game in July. NBAE via Getty Images

Today’s financial system is the legacy of the industrial age, Ma said. We need to create a new one for the next generation and young people.

His remarks came days before fintech firm Mas Ant Group prepared for what would have been the world’s largest IPO. In response, Beijing terminated the agreement and has since relentlessly gone after the immense empire of Ma, halving it by imposing antitrust fines on Alibaba and nearly gutting Ant by dividing it with new partners.

The less colorful Tsai, on the other hand, has never been so successful.

It didn’t hurt that he seemed to know which masters to bow to. Last October, Tsai responded to a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting protesters in Hong Kong battling the growing expansion of the continent.

On a private flight from New York to Shanghai for a Nets game, Tsai wrote an amazing letter to NBA fans that he posted on Facebook. In it, he called the Hong Kong protests a separatist movement.

The one thing that is woefully misunderstood, and often overlooked, by the Western press and those who criticize China is that 1.4 billion Chinese citizens are united when it comes to the territorial integrity of the country. China and the country’s sovereignty over its homeland, he wrote. This issue is not negotiable.

It was recently revealed that Tsai spent $ 157 million on two pads at 220 Central Park South. Matthew McDermott

From a business standpoint, Tsai was right in trying to limit the damage. Sources told ESPN that the NBA lost between $ 150 million and $ 200 million in revenue when Chinese officials pulled sponsorships and airtime after Morey’s tweet.

But the irony in Tsai’s defense of China, and by extension the Chinese Communist Party, is that he comes from a family that fled him.

Tsais’s paternal grandfather, an adviser to the Kuomintang Nationalist Government (KMT), left Shanghai for Taiwan in 1948 with his family. They were part of a mass exodus after the Communists’ victory in the Civil War.

At 13, Tsai was sent from his home in Taipei to boarding school in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He then graduated from Yale University and Yale Law School. His parents were allegedly naturalized citizens of Canada in the 1970s, according to a source, which apparently explains why Tsai has Canadian citizenship. But apparently no family member has ever lived in Canada.

Tsai is based in Hong Kong and often visits his wife and three children, all of whom are U.S. citizens in the United States, a source familiar with the matter told The Post.

He and Clara met in 1993 when Tsai was working for the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and she was a senior executive and vice president at American Express. They married in 1996.

My first job after law school was in New York City. I met my wife, Clara, here, so New York is my second home to me, Tsai told The Post in 2019.

Alibaba creator Jack Ma, Tsais’s former business partner, is said to be under house arrest after angering Chinese officials. REUTERS

By 1999, the couple had moved to Hong Kong, where Tsai was a director for $ 700,000 a year at a private equity firm. That year, a friend introduced it to Ma, a former English teacher with a big idea to bring hundreds of Chinese companies online so they can sell their products to the world.

As the story unfolded, Tsai was so impressed with Mas’s vision that he was ready to quit his job. But the feeling was not immediately mutual. Tsai should have come back more than once to meet Ma, but it wasn’t until he brought Clara in that Tsai closed the deal. In many ways, she is his best asset.

Clara holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in International Politics Studies from Stanford as well as an MBA from Harvard.

Joe Ts is smart, but his wife is still the smartest person in the room, someone who has worked with them told The Post. She seems to have an innate ability to read landscapes well and really understand events. She presents herself as a futurist.

Clara worked on her favorite cause, prison reform, with Kim Kardashian. She and Tsai have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to charities and universities in recent years. They did gifts to stanford ($ 250 million) and Yale (apparently $ 800 million) under the heading of neuroscience which involves futuristic brain technology and is a preferred investment billionaires including Elon Musk and Googles Ray Kurzweil.

But for all of Tsais’s philanthropy, some believe he is a traitor to his people.

Many supporters of the Hong Kong protesters, including the now-imprisoned Jimmy Lai, editor of the now-closed Apple Daily, are disappointed in Tsais’s defense of the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian influence over Hong Kong.

If Joe Tsai sold HK, he would sell Taiwan, although the island protected his family from potential death 70 years ago, Catie Lilly, a Taiwanese-American historian, tweeted in 2019.

Which is another way of saying, according to some experts, that Tsai knows which way the wind is blowing and knows how to control it.

Tsai, frankly, is a lot smarter than Ma, Craig Singleton, a Chinese expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Post.

Tsai unabashedly supports the policies of the Chinese Communist Party, including its recent security crackdown in Hong Kong, ”Singleton added. “Having enjoyed a close working relationship with the ruling party, Tsai understands the importance of getting along in order to get along.

Additional reports by Brian Lewis