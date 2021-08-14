The nation must not forget the sacrifices of the country’s heroes’: Fawad Ch – Pakistan





Posted on August 14, 2021 at 9:02 p.m.

He congratulated the whole nation on the 75th independence day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the nation should not forget the sacrifices of the country’s heroes for the safeguard of this homeland, as the nation has a long history of history of struggle to have this independent state.

“Our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country were our true heroes. As a nation, we should always remember their sacrifices, ”the minister said at the Independence Day Cup award ceremony.

He said the nation should thank Almighty Allah that the Pakistani army and other national institutions are performing their functions effectively and that the country is safe and its people are freely observing their 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm.

Fawad said: “I pay rich tributes to those who have made countless sacrifices for the sovereignty of Pakistan. I salute all those martyrs who lost their lives while saving the country. “

He congratulated the whole nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, reiterating its determination to undertake all possible efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that the whole nation is observing Independence Day in a proper and dignified manner with great enthusiasm as a citizen of a strong and sovereign state of the world.

“On Independence Day, I assure this valiant nation that the current government was fully alive to preserve the prosperity, sovereignty and independence of the homeland under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said. -he declares.

He added that those who were busy sharing feelings of disappointment in the country were actually showing their own frustration at not carrying out their nefarious designs.

He said: “Quaid-e-Azam was fully aware of the future condition of Muslims in India as they are currently living in miserable conditions in India and in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and they were not not free in their decisions. We should be grateful to our founders for having a sovereign state, where we live independently. “

He said Pakistan was now stronger with enough capabilities and that all of these successes had only been achieved through independence. “We now had 217 universities, we were in these nine countries that made jets, we were in these few countries that produced cars, and we were one of the Seven Atomic Powers.”

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan was watching the regional situation closely and wishing for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Fawad said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has always said that the Afghan issue can only be resolved through an inclusive political method. Such a situation that prevails in Afghanistan could have been avoided had they accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to delay the Afghan elections in order to move towards an inclusive government there. “

He said Indians should observe “Black Day” as they have had to deal with the suffering of COVID-19 due to the ineffective policy of Modi’s government against the disease which has resulted in the loss of lives in large numbers while the Indian government has tried to hide the real facts and figures of the victims of the Coronavirus.

He added that when Pakistan, like many other countries in the world, was on the verge of getting rid of this infection, Modi’s incompetent government created a new challenge for the whole world to face in the form of the “variant. delta ”Indian COVID-19.

He said countries are still seeing an upward trend in this virus and the Covid-19 Delta variant is quickly becoming the most dominant strain in the world. “Our sympathies are with the Indians for their miserable conditions due to having such incompetent leaders,” he added.

