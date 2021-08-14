MSNBC host mocks Trump supporters as ‘reinstatement day’ passes with Biden still in WH





MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan targeted Donald Trump supporters who believed the former president would be reinstated on August 13, saying they must be “shocked” that President Joe Biden remains at home White.

Hasan, who was replacing fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, mocked the bizarre conspiracy theory, as well as his main promoter, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, during a Friday night segment. The MSNBC host explained that Lindell and other allies of the former president advanced August 13 as the date for Trump’s reinstatement as president, touting baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

“For most of you, today’s significance probably doesn’t go beyond a hot summer Friday. But for the 1 in 3 Republicans who believe Donald Trump will be installed as their president legitimate, today is indeed a very important day, ”Hasan said. .

In this screenshot, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan mocks supporters of former President Donald Trump who thought he would be reinstated on August 13, during a segment on Friday evening August 13. MSNBC / screenshot

“It’s reinstatement day,” said the MSNBC host.

Hasan said the conspiracy theory that Trump would return to the White House was largely driven by Lindell and his baseless claims that the 2020 election was “hacked” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor by China. .

“It’s past 8 p.m. EST on August 13 and you’ll be shocked to learn that Joe Biden is still the President of the United States,” Hasan said.

“Now we can laugh at this madness, but it is dangerous madness,” he warned, saying it is a “perilous moment” for American democracy. “A man who sells pillows on cable television has convinced tens of millions of Americans that a safe, secure and democratic election has been stolen.”

Trump and his allies continue to falsely allege that Biden won the presidential election through widespread fraud. This extraordinary claim has already been the subject of extensive litigation in state and federal courts. He has been totally discredited, but polls have consistently shown that a significant number of GOP voters believe in lies and disinformation.

A poll by Morning Consult and Politico in June showed that nearly 30% of Republican voters believed it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Trump would be reinstated as president before the end of 2021. A poll Separate from Monmouth University in June revealed that nearly a third (32%) of Americans believed Biden won the 2020 election due to fraud. This poll showed that 63% of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters said Biden was not legitimately elected.

Despite the widely held belief by many Trump supporters, no evidence has emerged or been advanced to support this extraordinary claim. Dozens of election lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the challenges.

Counts and audits in major battlefield states, including places where elections were run by pro-Trump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former United States Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said last December that there was “no evidence” to support the claims. allegations of widespread fraud behind Biden’s victory.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.” The agency, which was headed by a person appointed by Trump at the time, claimed there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was compromised in any way “.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response

