The nation celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking the 75th anniversary of independence from foreign rule. The whole country is in the grip of a patriotic fervor. A series of events are being organized across the country by different ministries, various state governments and Union territories, the armed forces and the people to mark this momentous occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in the celebration of the 75th anniversary of independence from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021.

He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. Recall that the Prime Minister had launched “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” from Sabarmati AshramaAhmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence. The celebrations will continue until August 15, 2023.

Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt and the Secretary of Defense Ajay Kumar.

The Defense Secretary will introduce to the Prime Minister the Commanding General Officer (GC), Delhi Region Lt. Gen. Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM.

The GC Delhi region will then drive PM Narendra Modi to the Salvation Base where a combined guard from the Delhi Police and Interservice Services will deliver the general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the guard of honor.

The Prime Minister’s Guard of Honor contingent will be made up of an officer and 20 men from the Delhi Army, Navy, Air Force and Police.

The Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The guard of honor will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur. The Prime Minister’s Guard naval contingent will be commanded by Lieutenant Commander Sune Phogat, the Army contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Supplementary DCP (Western District) Subodh Kumar Goswami.

After inspecting the guard of honor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Staff Chief Marshal of the air RKS Bhadauria. The Government of Canada region in Delhi will lead the Prime Minister to the rampart dais to hoist the national flag.

After being hoisted, the Tricolor will receive a “Rashtriya Salute”. The 16-man Navy Band will play the national anthem during the hoisting of the national flag and the “Rashritya Salute”. The group will be led by MCPO Vincent Johnson.

Lieutenant Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will help the Prime Minister hoist the national flag. It will be synchronized with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant artillerymen of the elite 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial). The ceremonial battery is commanded by Lt. Col. Jitendra Singh Mehta, SM and the gunnery officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.

The National Flag Guard, consisting of five officers and 130 men from the Delhi Army, Navy, Air Force and Police, will present Rashtriya Salute as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister. Commander Kuldeep M Neralkar of the Indian Navy will be the head of this inter-service guard and police guard.

The National Flag Guard Navy contingent will be commanded by Lieutenant Commander Praveen Saraswat, the Army contingent by Major Anshul Kumar and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Rohit Malik. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Supplementary DCP (South West District) Amit Goel.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever gold medalist in athletics, as well as two officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were invited to participate in the celebrations at the Fort Rouge.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff and officials from ISC and sports federations were also invited to honor the Gyan trail in front of the ramparts. In Tokyo, India recorded its best ever Olympic medal crop, winning a total of seven medals – one gold, two silver and four bronze.

To honor the Corona warriors who played a vital role in the fight against the invisible enemy, COVID-19, a separate block on the south side of the rampart was created.

For the first time ever this year, as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be watered at the site by two Indian Air Force Mi 17 1V helicopters in the Amrut formation. The captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second helicopter is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra.

After the rain of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation.

At the conclusion of the Prime Minister’s speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (CNC) will sing the national anthem. Five hundred cadets of the NCC (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will participate in this celebration of National Fervor.

