Mary Trump Says GOP ‘Voter Suppression Laws’ Could ‘Convince’ Donald Trump To Run In 2024





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Republican-led states have passed new voting restrictions that could convince her uncle to run for office in 2024.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan to discuss her new article on the New Republic, titled “Donald’s Plot Against America,” Mary Trump criticized her uncle’s “GOP facilitators” for insisting that January 6 was only a legitimate demonstration.

“It’s extremely dangerous, much more dangerous in some ways than the original big lie because it stirs up people’s grievances in a way that prepares them to take over government, as if it had been stolen from them.” , she said.

Some Republican lawmakers have played down or outright denied the violence in the Jan.6 uprising that left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill policeman – and polls suggest their stance influenced voters. A Monmouth University poll released in July found that 47% of GOP voters qualify the attack as a “legitimate protest”, compared with just 13% of Democrats who say the same.

Mary Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle and allies in Congress, blamed the Capitol Riot on Republican lawmakers who allowed Trump to propagate false allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Former US President Donald Trump makes an entry at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

“The real problem and the real responsibility lies with the Republican Party and the Republican leadership. They could have turned this off anytime between the election and January 6,” she said, “and the problem is that they l “let it go, they let it go. perpetuating the Big Lie. He has more and more people in his corner to support him. And then the insurrection happened.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, GOP-controlled states across the country adopted voting restrictions that would make voter turnout more difficult for Democratic voters. Supporters say the new rules are key to ensuring security and restoring confidence in the electoral system, while critics have condemned the efforts as a takeover.

Mary Trump alleging that Republicans are using Trump’s baseless allegations of electoral fraud to “rig” the system against democracy.

“Republicans are going to use these accusations of fraud – these grievances that are really grassroots and are spreading for that matter – to enact these voter suppression laws that could convince Donald that he can run because he won’t lose. And it’s terrifying, “she said.

Earlier this week, Republicans blocked the Senate from starting debate on the For the People Act, a broad package of Democratic voting rights that would enforce uniform voting laws across the country.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Donald Trump for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mary-trump-says-gop-voter-suppression-laws-may-convince-donald-trump-run-2024-1619437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos