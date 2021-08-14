Boris warned of a defeat as serious as Churchill in 1945 “They did not vote for Greta Thunberg! | Politics | New

The Johnson government in danger?

Conservative ranks fear that measures to reduce net carbon dioxide emissions to zero could worsen the plight of the country’s poorest citizens.

One of the main concerns is that the UK will make bold and costly commitments when it hosts the COP26 international climate change conference in Glasgow in November. It is seen as a pivotal event in the fight against climate change, with Prince Charles scheduled to speak.

Last week, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicted the world would hit the 1.5 ° C warming threshold – after which climate change would accelerate rapidly – Within two decades. However, he said immediate action could bring him back under control by the second half of the century. Tory South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay has formed the Net Zero Scrutiny Group and expects nearly 30 MPs to participate. Mr Mackinlay worries that commitments to reduce carbon emissions will “hit the poorest hardest” and said he wanted the UK not to hold the historic climate talks because when “you you are in the presidency, you feel that you must do everything possible ”. His concerns were echoed by Gwythian Prins, professor-researcher emeritus at the London School of Economics. He warned that just as Winston Churchill’s Tories were removed from office in 1945, Mr Johnson could see his majority evaporate if he makes unpopular decisions on climate change.

As green technology advances, the cost of electric vehicles decreases

Professor Prins, a former security consultant at the Met Office’s Hadley Center, says a better approach would be to use gas technology during the deployment of small modular nuclear reactors.

Warning of the potential for social unrest, he noted that the French “yellow vests” riots began as protests against the fuel tax. He wants the government to introduce a tax incentive to encourage people to use liquid petroleum gas cars, which he says will reduce air pollution. Professor Prins fears that much of the response to climate change will follow the ‘madhouse economy’ and urges Mr Johnson to use COP26 to steer the world in a new direction.

He said, “You shouldn’t meddle in these things, Prime Minister, and you don’t need to either. You are a premier of the free market.

“The people who put you out there in 2019 put you as a curator. They did not vote for Greta Thunberg …

“If you can change the direction of COP26 away from this record of repeated failures, that would be a good thing to do. “

The influential right-wing think tank at the Institute of Economics is also skeptical of efforts to get people to use electric cars.

Political analyst Alexander Hammond said: “If every diesel or gasoline car in the UK were replaced by an electric (EV) version, over its lifetime it would avoid 324 million tonnes of CO2, which is a market value of £ 15.7 billion. However, the taxpayer is expected to shell out £ 82.1 billion in subsidies for electric vehicles, not to mention additional costs, such as funding hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging points.

Get the latest three-day weather forecast where you live. Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourArea

A government spokesperson said: “As the IPCC report made clear [last] week, acting now will cost less than waiting to deal with the consequences of climate change that are already evident around the world. “Every step of the way on our way to net zero, we will be guided by affordability and fairness. “The UK economy has already grown by 78% while cutting emissions by 44% over the past three decades, securing jobs, investment and exports across the country. “Costs continue to fall as green technologies advance, with solar and wind power now cheaper than existing coal and gas-fired power plants in most countries, and more affordable electric vehicles continue to arrive. on the market.

COP26 President Alok Sharma at Whitelee Wind Farm near Glasgow

“It’s through clear government signals, investments and targeted support that spur private sector investment, strengthen industries and technology, and provide more affordable solutions for consumers.” “ The government points to an 85% drop in the cost of solar power over the past ten years and a 70% drop in the cost of offshore wind. Mr Johnson said the government was determined to “keep bills low and this is a priority” and must “make sure we have the technology and it is affordable”.

The people who put you there in 2019 put you as a curator. They did not vote for Greta Thunberg … Teacher. Winding Prins

Jim McConalogue of think tank Civitas argues that it is possible to generate prosperity and “improve for the future” while ensuring that “the transition to green technologies is made affordable for small businesses” .

He is proposing a “border carbon tax” which “would protect our manufacturers from unfair foreign competition while preserving our economic competitiveness”.

“The continuing concern remains that, as international competitors commit to achieving net zero targets, the UK must seek to protect the interests of manufacturers and jobs in all regions while ensuring that the transition to green technologies are affordable, ”he said.

EXTINCTION REBELLION Home Secretary Priti Patel and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick have been urged to take a hard line against any attempt by Extinction Rebellion to create a blockade in the British capital in the coming weeks. Activists plan to “rebel” this month until their demand to “immediately stop all further investment in fossil fuels” is met. Protests from August 23 will target the city of London.

No rebellion … Cressida Dick