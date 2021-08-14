Biden blames Trump for chaos in Afghanistan





President Biden on Saturday doubled down on his long-held justification for the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan as the threat of Kabul falling to the Taliban looms.

Leading the news: Biden criticized his predecessor, Donald Trump, for empowering the Taliban and leaving them “in the strongest position militarily since 2001,” but said in a statement he had to make a choice and that he would not hand the war over to a “fifth” American president.

“When I became president, I had to face a choice of whether to follow up on the agreement, with a brief extension to get our forces and allied forces out safely, or to step up our presence and send more American troops. fight again in another country. Biden said. Biden announced on Saturday that about 5,000 additional US troops will be deployed to assist with the withdrawal of US personnel and other allies during the evacuation from the region. Of these, 3,000 have already been reported, 1,000 were already in Kabul and 1,000 more troops will arrive from the 82nd Airborne Division directly to Kabul, according to ABC.

Big picture: Biden’s remarks come as the Taliban offensives show no signs of abating and the threat of insurgents toppling the Afghan government and isolating Kabul mounts.

“One more year, or five more years, of US military presence wouldn’t have made any difference if the Afghan army couldn’t or wouldn’t hold its own country,” Biden said. “And an endless American presence in the midst of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.” Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, the country’s second largest province, fell to the Taliban on Saturday. Jalalabad and Kabul are now the only major cities still under government control, and officials fear Jalalabad could fall within hours.

Note: Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday.

Ghani gave a speech earlier on Saturday in which he gave no indication he would step down.

