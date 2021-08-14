Politics
The dragon & the virus | Smokeless War: Chinas Quest for Geopolicy Dominance Book Review by Manoj Kewalramani
Any book that devotes a third of its pages to Notes is clearly a well researched book. Manoj Kewalramani has done more than due diligence by listing 868 endnotes / quotes spread over 109 pages in his debut book, which focuses on China’s handling of the 2020 Covid pandemic. The title Smokeless War s’ is inspired by a speech by the Chinese Foreign Minister, in which he described China’s approach to epidemic containment as a smoke-free war.
In the preface, the genesis of this book is attributed to a question posed on the cover of The Economist news magazine in its April 18, 2020 issue, where it asked: Is China a winner? The background to this request was that China appeared to have been successful in dealing with the Covid pandemic in Wuhan and, as Kewalramani insightfully notes, what had once appeared to be an existential threat to the authority of the Communist Party of China (CCP) is falling apart. quickly turned into a propaganda stunt.
This was the trigger for the author to delve deeper into the complex and multi-layered question of whether China had indeed won the Smoke-Free War and, therefore, was Beijing claiming geopolitical dominance, even as the rest of the world did. world was struggling differently with the pandemic?
The scope of the book is ambitious, and the questions one seeks to explore are: What has the pandemic told the world about the sustainability of the CCP? Is the world heading for a superpower scramble between the United States and China? Does Chinese President Xi Jinping wish to supplant the global primacy of the United States? If so, what is the model Beijing is building on and, more importantly, does it have a global buy? And a crucial question in this long list is what about economic globalization? Is the Covid pandemic with all its variants likely to signal the end of global economic integration as the post-Cold War world knows it, and will geopolitical constraints successfully shift to a less Chinese model? in the global supply chain?
To bring all of these important questions together in one frame, Kewalramani asks one last, almost metaphysical question: more fundamentally, what does victory entail? And the victory for whom? More recent events related to China, its skillful fight against the pandemic, and the Beijing-Washington hairs form the heart of the book. It captures the transmutation of current news unfolding into a freshly prepared story of a year marked by Covid with little light or solace at the end of the tunnel.
In eight compact chapters, the author covers considerable ground and tackles various themes to answer the questions he had identified, often in a non-linear fashion. Most compelling is the illumination of the power of speech (huayuquan) or the theory and tools to shape the narrative and how Xi Jinping has prioritized this aspect since he became the CCP’s general secretary in late 2012.
In the chapter titled Imposing Amnesia, the author skillfully reconstructs the Covid timeline of Wuhan in particular and China in general since early 2020, and how nascent criticism from local authorities has been mercilessly hushed up. The Wuhan diary of well-known author and poet Fang Fang (real name Wang Fang) has been maliciously maligned, and online dissidents have been tracked down and questioned by the Chinese Cyber Security Defense Bureau. A sanitized narrative that isolated Beijing’s central leadership and at the same time valued Xi Jinping’s steadfast leadership was imposed, while the facts about the Covid pandemic and the suffering of those afflicted were driven to selective amnesia where it was been bottled or strangled.
On September 8, 2020, a big event was organized by Chinese leaders to commemorate the country’s fight against COVID-19, and a Peoples Daily editorial urged the country to rally to the CCP with Xi Jinping at its heart. The hagiography on President Xi became eloquent, and his leadership and how he could form a powerful force to defeat the virus and write a magnificent spiritual epic.
It is instructive to note that in September 2020, Beijing confirmed a total of 4,634 Covid deaths. And at the end of July 2021, this figure, according to a global list, is 4,636, or two additional deaths from Covid in nine months! This is either a case of extraordinary professionalism in public health or impeccable narrative and digital control.
However, this national triumph was accompanied by a deep-rooted insecurity in Xi Jinping’s core team and at the end of 2020 saw a double anxiety quiver: that of the image of China among its external interlocutors who resented the wolf warriors; and the second, a perpetual fear that every emperor / ruler of China has experienced differently: court intrigue and factional scrambling leading to the overthrow of the sovereign. Kewalramani hints at a potentially ruthless political purge ahead of the 20th Party Congress in 2022.
The author concludes by acknowledging the received opinion on the geopolitical requirement more likely in the near future of a continuous dispute between Washington and Beijing, even if it is not of the Cold War type.
Kewalramani is to be commended for this serious and rigorously researched book which is dense in quantity, yet lucid and readable. Some minor editorial wrinkles could have been ironed out, but the only major omission that is glaring is the absence of an index. For a 109-page volume of Notes, no index or bibliography is inexplicable, although Bloomsbury may have its own reasons for this void.
C Uday Bhaskar is Director, Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi
Smoke-Free War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance
Manoj Kewalramani
Bloomsbury
Pp 319, Rs 699
