65% of Indian lovers prefer freedom over money: report





It is 2021 and a growing number of millennials in India are not shy about expressing themselves and what they want, regarding their life and their love. The OkCupid dating app claims that its users have expressed their views on the various nuances of freedom as well. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, it highlights what Indian millennials think about freedom, how they choose to express it, and how important it is in their lives.

OkCupid asked its users what they find most liberating, and data collected from users’ responses to questions in the app suggests that 39% of users find financial freedom the most liberating, followed by near by “Travel” (30%), “Sexuality” (22 percent) and “Art” (9 percent). Clearly, millennials value the freedom and the freedom to share their views with 73% of users agreeing that they are independent individuals – who think, speak and support themselves. When asked to choose between “Freedom” and “Money,” 65% of users opted for more freedom, while 35% chose silver, indicating that while most millennials value their own independence, some prefer money to the first.

When it comes to matters of the heart and financial independence in a relationship, 68 percent of users strongly believe in giving their partners freedom in a relationship, and 73 percent of users also want their own. Independent bank accounts enjoy their financial freedom in the long-term relationship, according to the answers to questions on the application. This is against 27 percent of users who would not hesitate to have a joint bank account with their partner.

To better understand how daters perceive freedom in different aspects of their lives and how these beliefs can impact their search for love, the platform also asked the following questions of its millennial daters:

