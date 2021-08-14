Patel remembers Savarkar and emphasizes preservation of ancient Indian culture, Hindu dharma and democracy





Speaking on Saturday on the eve of the 75th anniversary of independence in Godhra, Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel stressed that Indians must preserve the ancient Indian culture, our Hindu dharma and our Indian democracy, while remembering Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar.

Many have been martyred in our struggle for freedom. Many have accepted death by hanging. Veer Savarkar suffered the Kaala Paani punishment. They wrote history. We are independent and free citizens today, but we must not forget our martyrs and must not let our future generations forget them. We know that countries that forget their history or their ancient culture, that country or that civilization is ruined. Our great ancient culture, our Hindu dharma, our Indian democracy must be kept alive. Meanwhile, warning citizens not to let their guard down on Covid-19, Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. For a year and a half, there has been no discussion outside of Covid-19 … the print, electronic, all media and everyone was talking about the coronavirus and when we will be released from it. Fortunately, under the far-sighted leadership of Narendra Modi and his decisions, whether it be lockdown or unlock, resulting in the repatriation of migrant workers, giving free vaccines to millions of the country’s citizens, giving five kilograms of rations for free – all were done by the central government under the leadership of Modi Saheb and the government of Gujarat under the leadership of Vijay Rupani. On August 7, it had been five years since Vijaybhai as CM and I as Deputy CM took the oath and with the cooperation of Gujarats janta, BJP karyakartas lakhs and others, we successfully completed the term. The cyclone has arrived, the Covid-19 has arrived, many questions have been asked, with the cooperation of our fellow citizens, doctors and paramedics, our corona warriors, police forces, frontline workers, we have now managed to report the fewest daily cases across the country … … We have started to set up oxygen factories all over the state now… Our health department is trying to make sure that Godhra medical school starts as soon as possible… I want to clarify that the cases of Covid-19 have diminished but they have not disappeared. We must not be fearless and respect the standards …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/patel-remembers-savarkar-stresses-on-preserving-ancient-indian-culture-hindu-dharma-and-democracy-7454107/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos