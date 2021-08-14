Why China wants more control over its tech companies

There is a ghost looming in the world of tech investors, the specter of business regulation in China. The stock market suffered its first shock last year when global online retailer Alibaba surprisingly had to cancel the IPO of its fintech division Ant Financial under official pressure. But in recent months, new actions against a growing number of companies and economic sectors have seen shares of Chinese companies at home and abroad plummet across the board.

This year, Chinese authorities targeted Didi Chuxing’s ridesharing app, just days after it was released in the United States. A little later, Internet giant Tencent became the target of regulators – for alleged violations of antitrust laws. Then the Chinese government also banned private for-profit cramming schools that make money from parents’ fear that their children will miss the jump to college.

Since then, there has been speculation in the tech world about the Chinese government’s intentions and push. There are two opposing explanations, but they do not have to be mutually exclusive. Japan’s Economic Journal Nikkei for example, viewed the regulations as an attempt by the Communist Party to remind the Chinese data giant of the party’s leadership role. Commentators have therefore warned that China’s tech giants could become Beijing’s outstretched arm abroad.

Other observers see a socio-political turnaround with which the giant empire follows a global trend: the reduction of the power of Internet companies, better protection of citizen data and, above all, a narrowing of the gap between rich and poor. . Or to put it bluntly: China wants less Manchester capitalism online and more social market economy with Chinese characteristics.

The political factor: the party rules, billionaires too must follow suit

But the world is not black and white, the Chinese party dictatorship is neither a monolithic bloc, nor incapable of pursuing several objectives at the same time. So the truth is in the middle. Emphasizing the primary role of the party is an important objective. Under the leadership of party and state leader Xi Jinping, leaders have made it clear in recent years by increasingly suppressing critical views that they will not tolerate any opposition.

This also applies to billionaires like Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who liked to publicly criticize government policies – and due to his fame in China, he reached many people and also had political influence. with its wealth. Not only did he give up running the business, but he also disappeared from the public eye for a few months. His membership in the Communist Party did not protect him, but only mitigated his downfall.

There’s even a geopolitical component: In the escalating tech war between China and the United States, some Beijing executives are as much a thorn in the side of some Beijing executives as successful corporate IPOs. Chinese in the United States as a wing of the American establishment. But the fears are reversed: While concerns about the power of Chinese companies reign in the United States, the Chinese government fears the influence of foreign capital on the driving forces of the Chinese economy.

The big turning point: China wants to make society fairer

But the Chinese government’s economic policy goals are more important in assessing the situation. “We are at an important moment in the history of the Chinese economy and Chinese capital markets,” economists at US bank Morgan Stanley said in a report.

After years of strong unbridled growth and laissez-faire politics in the tech and internet sectors, the government is shifting its priorities, analysts say: the relationship between growth and sustainability should become more balanced, and inequalities social and insecurity should be fundamentally reorganized legislation should be alleviated.

“This could increase the share of labor income in the economy and decrease the share of corporate profits,” economists say.

Why regulation is necessary

From an antitrust, data protection and socio-political perspective, there is also no objection to the measures in China. Anyone wary of the power of Western internet companies should shudder at the freedoms of the Chinese giants. Tencent has upgraded its WeChat chat app to a great app, without which nothing works in Chinese people’s lives. Even beggars accept donations on their smartphones through WeChat.

And this is just one example. Fintech lending has also flourished, prompting growing criticism of the social consequences of private debt overhang. Because the internet sectors were previously barely regulated and were allowed to grow almost unchecked in order to grow quickly and stimulate the economy.

The government has already used the strategy in other areas. But in the same way, the government sooner or later reduced the wild growth in every industry. It is now the turn of the leading figures of Chinese internet power, as well as a number of trade fairs considered to be the engines of economic inequality.

China’s Gini coefficient, a measure of the income gap, has been declining steadily from its peak until 2015. But since then, according to Chinese calculations, the value has not improved, instead. of that, it was 0.465 in 2019. A value of 1 means that income is unevenly distributed at most.

According to calculations by the US intelligence service CIA, wealth in China is about as unevenly distributed as in the United States and far more unfairly than in Europe. Other calculations paint a somewhat more positive picture. However, this does not change the local perception: in China, the gap between rich and poor is almost equal to air and water pollution, the biggest worrying factor for the population.

In addition to the fear of rising house prices, fear of education also looms large. Because cramming expenses are a heavy burden on many families. The problem: Until now, access to the few places to study in universities was controlled by a central entrance exam, the famous Gaokao. In order to strengthen the chances of their children in the stiff competition, many parents in large cities begin to drill their offspring in various subjects in extracurricular educational institutions from kindergarten. The reason: Without a university degree, there is a risk of labor market B, that is to say low wages and few development opportunities.





But poor families cannot afford this educational race. And so the Gaokao, which should in fact ensure equal opportunities, becomes a social sieve – very fine mesh, moreover. By banning for-profit schools, that is, classified schools and classes on weekends, the government wants to reduce the financial burden and ensure fairer competition.

The tech industry’s gold rush mood is coming to an end

Whether this will succeed is another question. But the will for political change is there. However, it’s unclear how long the new uncertainty in the corporate and investor world will spoil the gold rush mood in China’s tech industry. Even savvy Chinese investor Masayoshi Son, founder of tech investor Softbank, wants to wait and is now reducing his investments in China, making him one of the largest foreign financial investors.

Softbank is a major shareholder of Alibaba, Didi Chuxing, and dozens of other companies in the field of artificial intelligence and the internet economy. But on Tuesday, Son said at his quarterly balance sheet conference that he first wanted to closely monitor which sectors the Beijing government will regulate and to what extent. “As soon as we have a better view, we want to start investing again. “

Softbank and other investors will be able to weather the slowdown in China. Moreover, sympathy for them will likely be limited anyway, given the Chinese government’s noble socio-political goals. Ultimately, the consensus is emerging in the West that society needs to reduce the power of tech companies and the income gap.



The problem in China is that businesses and individuals are exposed to more vulnerable state regulatory power than in other industrialized countries. Legal systems in the West are by no means perfect, but they are independent enough that businesses and individuals can legally oppose official measures. This is much less the case in China. And this weak legal protection of the individual is the real Chinese risk, both for individuals and for investors.

