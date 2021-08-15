Politics
August 14 will now mark the horrors of the score: PM Modi | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition in memory of the struggles and sacrifices people have made, and said the pain of Partition was something that could never be forgotten.
Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives to indiscriminate hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
In a subsequent tweet, he said lessons should be learned from the violence that erupted during the partition to further strengthen harmony and human empowerment. May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay continue to remind us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment, he said.
Pakistan was carved up as a country after India was divided by British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives when large-scale riots broke out. India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence on Sunday.
Hours after the Prime Minister’s announcement, the Union Home Office issued a notification stating that August 14 will be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during the partition.
… the Indian government has decided to declare August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of those who lost their lives during Partition.
Therefore, the Indian government declares August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering the Indian people faced during the Partition, according to the notification.
Welcoming the Prime Minister’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: The hurt of the partition of the country and the grief of the loss of loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating ill will, discrimination and wickedness from society.
Thanking the Prime Minister, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said this decision to remember the sacrifice of the people during the partition is testament to his sensitivity.
August 14 is also the day that Pakistan celebrates as its Independence Day.
Commenting on the decision to observe August 14 as the day to remember the horrors of the partition, Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the foreign affairs department of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it was time to recognize the horrors of the partition. partition and the violence that followed India and Pakistan. were split into two countries in 1947.
This is a long-awaited recognition that partition had resulted in violence, the displacement of millions of people, killings and rapes of those who came from present-day Pakistan. The stories are still alive and to observe this day is an acknowledgment of their sacrifices. The score was a tragic part of the story and the violence that followed it as well. Prime Minister Modi has shown extraordinary courage in acknowledging the same, said Chauthaiwale.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, observed August 14 as Akhand Bharat Divas to commemorate United India.
BJP chief and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said partition remains a gaping hole in India’s soul.
The announcement of August 14 as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition is a legitimate tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of our people who have fallen victim to Congress’ ambition and tunnel vision, he said. declared.
Congress, however, accused the Prime Minister of pursuing a policy of division and diversion.
Chief Congressman Randeep Surjewala said that while on the one hand the Prime Minister congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, on the other he was happy to target Pakistan on the other. the approach of the elections. The duplicity that divides the prime minister is exposed, he said in a statement.
When there are no elections, the Prime Minister displays his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighboring country on March 22, the day the Muslim League passed the partition resolution in 1940, and congratulates it every 14 August. But with the approach of the elections, it begins to create a diversion. home policy, Surjewala said.
(With contributions from the agency)
