Lib Dem MP says Blue Wall voters dislike Boris as party targets Tory hearts | Politics | New

Ed Davey knocks down the blue wall with a yellow mallet

Sarah Olney reveals that her party has a “modest” plan to double its seats in the next general election. She said Express.co.uk: “We want to double our number of MPs both in the next election and in the aftermath. “

If the Liberal Democrats were able to make such gains by 2029, the party would return to its highest membership since Nick Clegg’s successful campaign in 2010. The Richmond Park MP claimed that Sir Ed Davey’s party was receiving new support in the South Center from pro-Remain Tories because “there is not a lot of support for Boris”. The Lib Dems spokesperson for climate, business and transport said: “One of the things that really struck me is that a lot of liberal conservative voters don’t like Boris, they were voting a lot against Jeremy Corbyn. “ “Once you remove the twin pillars of successful Tory elections in 2019 – do Brexit and Boris is not Jeremy Corbyn – I don’t know what will push Boris skeptics into the Tory camp,” he said. -she adds.

While Ms Olney highlighted how ‘crony’ accusations are of a problem for the Conservative Party among Blue Wall voters, she also suggested that the Tories’ pivot on cultural issues had alienated supporters from their hearts. county. “Some harsh talk about immigration is seen as a way to attract Red Wall voters, but they don’t appeal to Blue Wall voters in the same way,” she said. The Europhile MP claimed that many Tory voters in 2019 who supported keeping Britain in the continental bloc were happy to conclude Brexit, but now felt “appalled” by Boris’ rhetoric on Brussels. Even though the Blue Wall constituencies voted to keep in the 2016 referendum, Olney said the Tories’ gradual removal from those seats had only been “accelerated by Brexit and Boris”. READ MORE: Do it now, Boris! PM urged to deploy ‘nuclear option’ as Brexit dispute with EU explodes

But she was quick to point out that the Liberal Democrats had been improving in the Blue Wall for some time before the EU membership vote. “It’s not just since Brexit,” she said, “it’s in the last five to 10 years.” Olney pointed out how particularly impressive the Tory sideline in Surrey has been. She said, “When I was growing up there, it was just completely Tory.” The Liberal Democrats made five wins in Surrey in the 2021 local election.

The party also made gains in Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Guildford, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Saint-Alban, Tunbridge Wells, Woking and Wokingham. The 44-year-old MP said her experience canvassing in the recent Chesham & Amersham by-election showed how many former Tory voters were now “receptive” to the Lib Dems. Sarah Green of the Liberal Democrats overturned the majority of the 16,223 Conservative votes to turn Chesham & Amersham to orange for the first time. After the party’s outright victory in the Buckinghamshire constituency, many political experts suggested that the Tories had been punished by the ballot box for HS2 and the Chilterns housing development proposals. DO NOT MISS :

Ms Olney stressed that the Liberal Democrats themselves supported HS2 and added: “I wouldn’t say HS2 per se was actually a huge problem.” The Richmond Park MP, however, said the proposed real estate developments had a significant impact on the ballot box. She argued that the Conservatives were seen as pushing forward measures “that suit developers” over local communities. In 2019, the Liberal Democrats, then led by now defeated MP Jo Swinson, failed to paint the wall blue orange, even with a so-called ‘Maintenance Alliance’.

Olney also said the Tories were facing an “electoral crisis” in southern England over housing.

When asked if the party would consider teaming up with the Greens in an attempt to oust the main Tories, Olney could not “categorically” rule out the possibility of reaching a deal with Jonathan Bartley’s party. Instead, she said: “We are confident in our ability both to position ourselves as the main challenger to the Conservatives and to be able to show people that we are the party to support if you want to take action on climate change. “ “The general opinion is probably a little more anti-pact with the Greens,” she added. But Olney also said the Tories were facing an “electoral crisis” in southern England over housing.

“What’s interesting is that the Conservatives won their historic majorities in the Southeast over homeowners, but in part because of the Conservatives’ policy of keeping house prices at the expense of almost everything else. , this pool of voters is now shrinking, ”she said. In a recent YouGov poll, the Liberal Democrats reportedly registered enough support in the Blue Wall to overthrow the Tory majorities in Cheltenham, Winchester and Wimbledon. However, in the last general election, the Lib Dems finished second with 80 seats in England and Wales. In 44 of those constituencies, the Conservative MP was elected with a lower majority than the late Dame Gillan in Chesham & Amersham.

Dominic Raab has been named as a Conservative MP who could be particularly vulnerable.