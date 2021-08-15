Politics
Xi Jinping: George Soros denounces the Chinese president
Today’s readers the Wall Street newspaper might first yawn when they see another long editorial denouncing Xi Jinping, the leader of China:
I consider Mr. Xi to be the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world. The Chinese people as a whole are among its victims, but national political opponents and religious and ethnic minorities suffer much more from its persecution. I find it particularly disturbing that so many Chinese seem to find its social credit monitoring system not only tolerable but attractive…
… He is intensely nationalist and he wants China to become the dominant power in the world. He is also convinced that the Chinese Communist Party must be a Leninist party, ready to use its political and military power to impose its will. Xi Jinping strongly felt that this was necessary to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party will be strong enough to impose the sacrifices necessary to achieve its goal.
… The authorities have always been flexible enough to deal with any crisis, but they are losing their flexibility. To illustrate, a state-owned company produced a Covid-19 vaccine, Sinopharm, which has been widely exported around the world, but its performance is inferior to any other widely marketed vaccine. Sinopharm will not win any friends for China.
… To win in 2022, Xi has turned into a dictator. Instead of letting the party tell him what policies to adopt, it dictates the policies it wants it to follow. State media now broadcast abreathtaking scene in which Mr. Xi heads the Politburo Standing Committee, slavishly repeating an oath of loyalty to the party and to him personally. It must be a humbling experience, and it is likely to backfire on Mr. Xi even those who had previously accepted it.
… In other words, he turned them into his own yes-men, abolishing the legacy of Deng’s consensual rule. With Mr. Xi, there is little room for checks and balances. He will find it difficult to adjust his policy to a changing reality, as he rules through intimidation. His underlings are afraid to tell him how much reality has changed for fear of triggering his anger.
For the typical conservative who has paid attention to China, this is hardly news, or entirely surprising. But what is surprising is the author: Georges Soros.
Yes, this Georges Soros. The same George Soros whodeclared in 2010 that China has a government that works better than the United States. (China is arguably more authoritarian, aggressive and shameless than it was in 2010, but it is not this different.)
And while conservatives have many reasons to oppose and be suspicious of Soros, there is something spectacularly refreshing about seeing the godfather of international progressivism and one of the biggest donors on the left say that the leader of China is the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world. Perhaps we can make our way to a bipartisan consensus that the authoritarian regime in China poses a serious and multifaceted threat.
