A look at Clean India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speeches to Autonomous India

Extending the commitment made during the 2014 speech, Modi announced the launch of Start-Up India to encourage entrepreneurship. One Rank One Pension has been promised delivery and the steps to collect the black money have been shared. He said, to get rid of grafts you have to start from the top.

The Independence Day speech contained details of social protection programs launched by governments like Jan Dhan, Swachch Bharat and Swachh Vidyalaya and subsequent signs of progress in these programs. He also announced that the Ministry of Agriculture would be renamed the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare.

Aug 16, 2016 – Balochistan, Gilgit high in evidence

The 96-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi’s longest Independence Day speech to date, brought the issues of Balochistan, Gilgit and Pak-Occupied-Kashmir to the fore. a clear break with the past. Prime Minister Modi also called on neighbors to make the fight against poverty a central issue.

The speech highlighted the need for social equity in India and the atrocities committed against Dalits and shared details of the progress made in the government’s social protection programs, such as 1,000 villages already electrified and over 2 million toilets. built so far.

During the speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about the need to convert Swaraj to Suraaj. One nation, one grid, one price, GST, renewable energy, drop by crop, the Mudra loan program and the Iranian port of Chabhar were other highlights of his speech.

August 15, 2017 Demonetization / GST / Doubling of farmers’ income

The 57-minute speech in 2017, Prime Minister Modi’s shortest Independence Day speech to date, spoke about demonetization and why it was needed. The Prime Minister praised the patience shown by the Indians for the campaign which he said was aimed at eradicating corruption and added that black money worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore had already been confiscated. He also spoke about the operationalization of the GST from July 1, 2017.

He spoke about doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. Regarding Kashmir, he said this cannot be solved by bullets and there is an urgent need to embrace all Kashmiris. Prime Minister Modi emphatically mentioned the horrors that Muslim women face due to the practice of Triple Talaq. Moreover, according to the Prime Minister, violence in the name of faith was unacceptable in the country.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s growing stature in the world and said the world recognizes India’s capacity and strength after terrorist targets inside Pakistan were targeted by Indian forces during a surgical strike.

August 15, 2018 Space mission / Jan Arogya Abhiyan

The 82-minute Independence Day speech in 2018 announced that by 2022 the county will be able to send an Indian into space. The Standing Commission for the Appointment of Women Officers in the Indian Armed Forces Short Service Commission was also announced, another landmark decision.

Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan was advertised to help poor people get free treatment for serious illnesses. The minimum support price for crops has been increased more than 1.5 times, according to the speech. Social justice for the weaker sections of society has become a priority. The prime minister also spoke of other social protection programs like Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana and social unrest like rapes and Triple Talaq.

Aug 15, 2019 One Nation, One Constitution / Repeal of Section 370 / $ 5,000 Billion Economy

It was Prime Minister Modis’ first speech after his categorical victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing even more seats in Lok Sabha. He spoke for 92 minutes. The main focus of the speech was his government’s decision to repeal Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir and fully integrate the state into the Indian Union. One nation, one constitution was now a reality for every Hindustani, Prime Minister Modi said.

With the promise to provide running drinking water to all rural households by 2024, the speech announced Jal Jeevan’s mission with Rs 3.5 lakh crore set aside for him. Separate funds of Rs 100 lakh crore have been announced to strengthen infrastructure in the country.

Prime Minister Modi said India has the capacity to grow to $ 5,000 billion over the next 5 years. The Independence Day speech also shared details of the Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) position to be created. Other important highlights of the speech were Triple Talaq, the massive population explosion in India and the doubling of farmers’ incomes by 2022.

August 15, 2020 Corona Disaster / Autonomous India

The 86-minute Independence Day speech focused mainly on the crown disaster and how India was trying to get out of it by becoming a self-governing county in the future in all aspects, whether it is health care needs or other requirements. . The speech raised the possibility of the country becoming a hub for manufacturing and a hub for the global economy in the future.

Prime Minister Modi, in his speech, while welcoming the frontline workers of the coronavirus, also highlighted the efforts of the Indian government to help poor and migrant workers during the lockdown phase and encouraged India to become autonomous even if people had doubts. . Giving the mantra of voice for the locals, he said the Make in India concept has now become the Make in India to Make for the World initiative.

He explained how his government had empowered farmers by giving them the opportunity to sell their produce anywhere in the country which was not previously allowed and announced a Rs 1,000,000 crore fund for development. agricultural infrastructure.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here