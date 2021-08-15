Dan Rather and his Twitter followers scoff at Trump’s “reinstatement day” theory: Lindell is a “new vice president”





Veteran broadcast journalist Dan Rather went viral on social media on Friday after mocking Donald Trump supporters who believed in the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former president would be reinstated in the White House this week .

The latest prediction that Trump will be reinstated “on the morning of August 13,” spread by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on a right-wing podcast failed Friday, prompting critics to ridicule supporters of the false theory.

“My bad. I completely forgot to mark #reinstatementday on my calendar. What did I miss?” Rather tweeted, triggering a series of jokes and memes directed at Trump, Lindell and their supporters.

“MyPillow guy is the new vice president,” wrote one user. Another added: “It was pushed back to 32 Neverbember.”

MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Joy Reid packed in that evening.

“For most of you, today’s significance probably doesn’t go beyond a hot summer Friday. But for the 1 in 3 Republicans who believe Donald Trump will be installed as their president legitimate, today is indeed a very important day, “said Hasan, who was replacing fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, said in a segment titled” American delusion. “

“It is the day of reinstatement,” he added. “It’s past 8 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, and you will be shocked to learn that Joe Biden is still the President of the United States.”

Reid tweeted: “So who has tickets to Trump’s re-inauguration and what are you all planning to wear ??? #TrumpReinstatement.”

Trump’s baseless claim that widespread voter fraud caused his defeat in the 2020 presidential election has proliferated conspiracy theories about his reinstatement among his supporters.

In an Economist / YouGov poll released Thursday, 23% of Republicans said it was likely that Trump would be reinstated as president before the end of 2021, and 72% of Republicans said they did not think the president Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

Lindell claimed the Supreme Court would facilitate Trump’s reinstatement, although there is no constitutional basis for this prediction. He has now extended the deadline for the supposed reinstatement at a later date.

The reinstatement theory has been debunked by a series of fact-checkers and even by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s most staunch supporters who has previously indicated her support for elements of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“I would hate anyone who hopes President Trump will be back in the White House in August because that’s not true, and I’m telling you as a member of Congress it’s a very difficult thing to do. “Greene said, urging supporters to” be careful what they believe. “

Dan Rather is hosting a special SiriusXM Roundtable Event with Parkland, Fla., Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students and Activists on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Larry French / Getty Images

