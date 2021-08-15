Pakistan calls Modi tweet on partition “political coup”





Pakistan harshly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over his tweet regarding the partition of the Indian subcontinent, claiming that no modern state is more at odds with itself than the Indian state – the self- saying “greater democracy”. Speaking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister announced that August 14 – Pakistan’s Independence Day – would be celebrated as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”. “The pains of partition can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the day of remembrance of the horrors of the score, “Modi wrote on his official username. The pains of the score can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives to indiscriminate hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the day to remember the horrors of partition. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021 Taking note of the delusional tweet, the Foreign Ministry said: “As for the Indian Prime Minister’s tweet on the events of 1947, no modern state is more at odds with itself than the Indian state – the so-called “greatest democracy”. “ As for the Indian Prime Minister’s tweet on the events of 1947, no modern state is more at odds with itself than the Indian state – the so-called “greatest democracy.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/S9iNxLAjhm – MoFA spokesperson (@ForeignOfficePk) August 14, 2021 The statement says it is shameful that the practitioners of the “Hindutva” ideology, and the purveyors of hatred and violence, so hypocritically and unilaterally invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred as a result. independence in 1947. Read more: Partition stories: journey to an unknown land “Distorting history and stoking communitarianism is the strong point of the RSS-BJP regime. Far from healing old wounds, they would go so far as to sow new dissensions for electoral gains. We are sure that people of goodwill in India would completely reject this stunt policy, ”the Foreign Ministry statement added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected “absurd remarks” by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) denying its involvement in the recent terrorist attack on Dasu. “Fully exposed, India generally resorts to fallacy, obfuscation and remanufacturing. Tasteless denials and regurgitation of a false narrative, however, will not change the facts, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement. Pakistan has repeatedly presented compelling evidence of active planning, promotion, aid, aiding and abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, the spokesperson said. “Pakistan presented a detailed dossier to the international community last year. Recently, he also presented evidence of India’s involvement in the Lahore attack. Also Read: China Asks Pakistan To Fully Investigate Dasu Incident The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan was Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav – caught red-handed in March 2016, he added. “We reiterate our call on India to renounce the use of state terrorism as a political instrument. Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian machinations endangering regional peace and security, ”the spokesperson said. “False allegation on the meeting with Kulgam” The Foreign Office also rejected the irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian officials, who made false allegations against Pakistan during a meeting in the Kulgam region of illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Read more: Pakistan rejects India’s denial of involvement in Dasu terror attack In a statement, Hafeez said it was ironic that, without any corroboration, the Indian government again resorted to serious allegations against Pakistan. This is, he said, a typical Indian strategy to lay blame, use unfounded claims against Pakistan as a smokescreen and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the people of India. IIOJK. The spokesperson called on India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no number of Indian lies can succeed in deflecting attention from serious crimes committed by India in the IIOJK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2315592/pakistan-slams-modis-tweet-on-partition-calls-it-political-stunt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos